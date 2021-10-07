Seizing Milton's potential

MILTON — Inspired by the vibrancy of Milton’s downtown business district — and its potential for future growth — the owners of a Lewisburg boutique have opened a second location.
Co-owners Tammy Condon and Cydney Snyder recently celebrated the grand opening of Jordanna Adams’ location at 7 Broadway in Milton.
Condon said the store — which features women’s clothing, accessories and gift items — was initially operated out of an apartment.
“We needed to get a storefront,” she said. “We found a spot in Montandon, because the rent was good. We had no idea what was going to happen.”
The store quickly outgrew its space.
“We have a T-shirt shop that we run with the boutique,” Condon said. “The T-shirt area, they needed more space than we were able to give them.”
The store moved from Montandon to Market Street in Lewisburg.
A Milton native, Condon has been keeping her eyes on the growth of the downtown business district and realized the boutique would also be a good fit there.
“I grew up in Milton,” she said. “I remember when Milton was a boom town. I remember my babysitters and my mom taking me uptown on the weekend. I remember the place being full and thriving.”
She believes the Milton community is beginning to thrive again.
“We hope we’re getting in on the ground floor of what’s going to happen,” Condon said. “I firmly believe that the little towns are going to make comebacks. You’ve got the malls closing around here. Most women, they want to touch, they want to feel, they want to try on. They want to go shopping. The malls aren’t there anymore.
“This is an incredible opportunity for small towns to come back to life,” she continued. “I believe that’s happening.”
Condon said anchor stores, such as Fedder’s Jewelers and Leeser’s Shoe Store, have been “holding Milton together” for years.
Those stores have been joined by a number of relatively new businesses, including Lisa’s Milltown Deli, The Two Owls, Tastecraft, Cinn-Ful Treats, Custom Care Pharmacy and the soon-to-be open Tarry Shop.
“I feel like the momentum is building,” Condon said. “We felt we could be part of that.”
Jordanna Adams’ Milton location will primarily carry different merchandise than the Lewisburg store.
“The store is considerably bigger in Lewisburg,” Condon said. “(Lewisburg) is our mother ship... The T-shirt production is in Lewisburg... We do intend to have other stores.”
She said some individuals who shop at the Lewisburg store have patronized the Milton location. In addition, individuals from the Milton, Watsontown and Montgomery areas who visited the store when it was in Montandon are also now coming to the Milton store.
Condon said she and Snyder “love” having a store in Lewisburg and are “very excited” to now have a Milton location.
“We have the most amazing women that shop with us,” Condon said. “They are friends. Some of them have become like family. We just really love our ladies.”
