Brewing students win bronze medals

Rachel Gobin

 Provided by Cindy D. Meixel/Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT — The 2022 U.S. College Open Beer Championship has awarded two bronze medals to beers brewed by students in Brewing and Fermentation Science at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

In the Belgian-Style Fruit Beer category, “Rachel’s Raspberry Tart,” produced by Rachel J. Gobin, captured one of the bronzes. The other medal was attained in the Robust Porter category by “Group Effort Porter,” a beer that was a full-class effort. The brews were created at the conclusion of the Spring 2022 semester.

