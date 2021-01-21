Nursing center found in compliance with COVID guidelines

WATSONTOWN — A nursing center which endured a COVID-19 outbreak in late November was found to be in compliance with COVID guidelines during subsequent inspections.
According to information posted this week on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website, a COVID-19 Focused survey was conducted Dec. 11 at the Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The center was found to be in compliance with guidelines examined in that survey, as well as a separate COVID-19 Focused Infection Control Survey conducted on the same day at the facility.
The center previously reported that 24 residents died after contracting COVID-19. During the outbreak, 97 residents and 66 staff members were reported to have tested positive for the virus.
Staff and residents have since received the COVID-19 vaccination.
