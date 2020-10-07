ALLENWOOD — Seven-two inmates and eight staff at the Federal Correctional Institute Allenwood Medium were reported Tuesday as active COVID-19 cases.
Active inmate cases fell by one from the previous day, but there was one additional staff case according to a federal Bureau of Prisons COVID tracking page. The inmate tally was up from 20 active cases reported a week ago.
The United States Penitentiary (USP) was steady at four inmates and one staff active case. USP Lewisburg again reported no active cases among inmates or staff.
Meantime, state figures updated Tuesday for personal care homes and assisted living residences indicated eight cases were reported to the Department of Human Services (DHS) by Riverview Manor through Sept. 22. Less than five cases were reported among staff.
Elmcroft of Lewisburg reported no cases among residents or staff.
There have been no deaths reported at either Union County-based facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.