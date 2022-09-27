District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Kristen N. Leavy, 39 of White Deer, has been charged as the result of an alleged hit and run which occurred Aug. 11 at Playworld, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said they received a report from a Playworld employee saying Leavy was allegedly drunk when she left her job at the plant and hit a small tree on her way out of the parking lot.
Troopers allege Leavy then crashed into a road sign on Dreisbach Church Road, where police eventually caught up with her.
She has been charged with DUI, damaging unattended property, and DUI/unsafe driving.
DUI
HARTLETON — Cordell E. Kline, 46, of Watsontown has been charged with DUI and careless driving.
Troopers allege Kline crashed his vehicle at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 16 in Hartleton. He exhibited signs of impairment following the crash.
Possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown man has been charged as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Sept. 2 along Route 192, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers allege Kevin S. Paul, 37, was traveling 65 mph in a 45 zone on Route 192, at Beaver Road. When stopped, he was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of the drugs and various items of drug paraphernalia.
He has been charged with possessing a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man has been charged with possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia as the result of an incident which occurred Aug. 23 at Millers Bottom and Ridge roads, White Deer Township, Union County.
Kyle D. Connors, 29, was charged after troopers said he was seen looking in windows of near-by residents. A search of Conners turned up a container of pills including suspected Xanax, Adderall and Alprazolam.
Watsontown Police Simple assault
WATSONTOWN — Brandyn Liddic, 21, of Watsontown, has been charged with simple assault, harassment and endangering welfare of children.
The charges were filed after police said Liddic pushed a a woman through a glass door, while a child was present.
The incident occurred at 11:45 a.m. Sept. 18 along East First Street.
Arrest prior requisition
WATSONTOWN — Seth Elegar, 46, of Watsontown, has been charged with arrest prior to requesition.
Police said Elegar was taken into custody at 12:26 p.m. Sept. 16 in Watsontown. Police said he had a felony arrest warrant out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.
Elegar was arraigned before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and jailed on $30,000. He is awaiting extradition to Texas.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported from a crash which occurred at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 13 along Dreisbach Church Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by Dwayne Apker, 51, of Trout Run, struck the rear bumper of a 2018 Toyota driven by Shannon Mosley, 60, of Middleburg. Both drivers sustained suspected minor injuries, while Apker was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 22 along Strahan Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford Focus driven by Dennis Ecrote, 18, of Selinsgrove, went off the curve on the road and struck a tree. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Timothy Lau, 56, of Penns Creek, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of unknown injuries following a crash which occurred at 4:37 p.m. Sept. 20 along Centennial Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lau was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson too fast on a gravel road and lost control, causing him to fall down an embankment. Lau has been cited with driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Pedestrian struck
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Ingleside, Texas, man sustained a suspected minor injury after being struck walking across a pedestrian crossing at 4:56 p.m. Sept. 17 in the Walmart parking lot, AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Troopers said David Grant was struck by a 2007 Volkswagen Beetle driven by a 17-year-old Danville boy, who was charged with careless driving.
Vehicle vs. deer
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a 2018 Subaru RX driven by Matthew Wengerd, 18, of Lewisburg, struck a deer.
The crash occurred at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 23 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — Dakota Barlett, 31, of Turbotville, was charged with harassment after troopers said he put his hand over the mouth of a 29-year-old Turbotville woman and pushed her.
The incident occurred at 4 a.m. Sept. 24 at Broadway Estates, Turbotville.
Scattering rubbish
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Brayden Snyder, 21, of Watsontown, has been charged after troopers said he dumped trash on property owned by Nicole Longenberger, 48, of Milton.
The incident occurred at 5:39 p.m. Sept. 21 at 1308 Vogt Road, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers allege Jason Enterline, 37, of Milton, took $700 in lottery stub print and used $2,295 from a credit card that wasn’t his to play an online lottery game.
The incident occurred between 10:26 p.m. Sept. 9 and 7:56 a.m. Sept. 11 at American Truck Plazas, 1460 N. Ridge Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Emma Spinello, 88, of Lewisburg, reported the theft of $4,213.30 by a 43-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The incident was reported at 2:37 p.m. July 29 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Wayne Foulds, 62, of Montandon was charged after troopers said he damaged a reflective property marker valued at $4.75, owned by Harrison Ramsey, 38, of Montandon.
The incident occurred between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at 111 Vindale Ave., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Conner C. Stake, 24, Danville to Keisha M. Schlegel, 24, Lewisburg
• Cynthia J. Kahley, 53, Mifflinburg to Derrick W. Moyer, 45, Mifflinburg
• Michael G, Moore, 29, Leesburg, VA to McKenna C. Lupold, 26, Leesburg, VA
• Sara E. Rupp, 30, Shamokin Dam to Brandon L. McCaffery, 34, Danville
• Paul C. Buckley Jr., 28, Lewisburg to Kelsi A. Chuprinski, 31, Lewisburg
• Marlin H. Oberholtzer, 20, Mifflinburg to Angeline W. Weaver, 20, Lewisburg
• Elivira Colwell, 32, Lewisburg to Daniel E. Garin, 42, Mexico
• Samantha M. Morseman, 22, Mifflinburg to Colin E. Gessner, 22, Mifflinburg
• Alson H. Zimmerman, 21, Mifflinburg to Mabel J. Stauffer, 20, Mifflinburg
• Oksana M. Punako, 31, Lewisburg to Nathan R, Chamberlin, 36, Lewisburg
Deed transfers
• Cloyd D. Walter Jr. Estate, Gary W. Walter executor, to Carlos Rivera and Robin N. Rivera, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Dale E. Fisher, Janette Y. Fisher to Oakridge Lumber LLC property in Gregg Township, $270,400.00
• Joseph F. Meehan to Theresa R. Bzdil property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Loss Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protection, Jeffery W. Loss Trustee, Randy D. Loss Trustee to Gary E. Loss, Joyce D. Loss property in Hartley Township, $1
• David W. Gutelius, Cindy L. Gutelius to BRH at Oak Avenue LLC property in Mifflinburg Borough $53,560.00
• Michael W. Ficks, Amy L. Ficks to Chad C. Waltman and Jennifer E. Waltman right-of-way agreement in White Deer Township, $1.30
• Thomas D. Evans, Sarah P. Evans to Bryan C. Chambliss and Theresa L. Lopez property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• Aaron K. Lapp, Mary S. Lapp to Amos G. Beiler, Anna B. Beiler property and right -of-way in Gregg Township, $125,000.00
• Dirk B. Remensnyder, Kelly E. Remensnyder to Dirk B. Remensnyder Trustee, Kelly E. Remensnyder Trustee, Remensnyder Primary Residence Income Only property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Mark H. Wenger, Rhoda H. Wenger to A+ Office Outlet property in Buffalo Township,$1
• Lindsey A. Biddle, Wade S. Biddle to Patrick M. Ostrowsky, Samantha M. Via property in East Buffalo Township, $1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.