LEWISBURG — Sale of another 57 acres of the Great Stream Commons was recently authorized by Union County commissioners.
The motion to approve a special warranty deed between Union County and 17890 Russell Road, LLC completed the transfer of 57 acres at Great Stream Commons in Gregg Township. It also affirmed a temporary easement related to the property.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning and economic development director, noted the $1.1 million sale was approved in 2020. However, permits and other provisions needed to be completed before the sale could close.
The buyer, McLaughlin noted, was also "investing considerable money into upgrading the township road and for extending natural gas, sewer and water infrastructure to the site." The county confirmed a commercial development at the site, as yet unspecified, would include a structure covering more than 300,000 square feet.
The plan is not related to a recently confirmed development of a Snappy's convenience store along Route 15.
