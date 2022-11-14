Children's museum to host Mini Maker Faire

A past edition of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum's Mini Maker Faire. The 2023 edition of the event is slated for April 22, with participant registration now open.

 Provided by Lisa Leighton

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will once host the Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.

Last year, the Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire attracted 65 Makers and 1,500 visitors.

