Children's museum to host Mini Maker Faire

BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will once host the Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
Last year, the Bloomsburg Mini Maker Faire attracted 65 Makers and 1,500 visitors.
Maker Faires are one‐day, family‐friendly events that celebrate arts, crafts, engineering, food, music, science and technology projects, and the Do‐It‐Yourself (DIY) mindset. It's for resourceful, creative people who like to tinker and love to make things. Craftsmen, artisans, performers, homesteaders, crafters, inventors, thinkers, and doers are welcome to apply to be Makers.
The faire will showcase cutting-edge technology such as 3D printing and robotics and have more traditional trades such as woodworking, fine arts, and sewing crafts.
Makers from hobbyists to large corporations are encouraged to apply because the Faire is about creativity and innovation everywhere. The purpose is to expose attendees to skills they have never seen or tried before, whether they're cutting edge, centuries-old, or anywhere in between.
The Children’s Museum is once again partnering with the Bloomsburg YMCA as it presents Healthy Kids Day at the Mini Maker Faire.
