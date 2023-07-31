WASHINGTONVILLE — A family which provided the finishing touches for a historic log cabin reconstructed at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds received a special recognition during the fair.
Grateful members of the Montour-Delong Community Fair Association presented an award to Anne Everett for the donation of historic items used to furnish the reconstructed log cabin at the fairgrounds. The award was presented by Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski.
Fair association member Ruth Marr was initially contacted by Everett’s daughter, Deby Moschitta, with an offer.
“(Moschitta) called me and said that Anne Everett is 94 years old, and wanted to donate these things to someone that would care for them and show them,” said Marr.
Moschitta noted that she reached out because, “We have quite a few things, and I’m trying to find places that they will be loved rather than discarded.”
This conversation eventually led Marr and her brother-in-law, John Marr, to visit Everett at her home.
“We went to her house, and she took us to her barn,” Ruth Marr recounted. “Bless her heart, she’s got more energy than I do. We went upstairs in her barn, and she said to pick out some pieces.”
Some of the pieces selected for permanent display in the historic log cabin at the fairgrounds included a bed, quilt, sewing machine, hutch and chairs.
Marr noted how much the donations were appreciated, and the difference they made to the overall presentation of the historic building.
“We don’t have the budget to (furnish) it,” said Marr. “Maybe open it, but not have it look as nice.”
While Moschitta knew what was happening during Friday’s presentation, the award was a surprise for Everett. Although, she did mention that she “had an inkling” about what was going on.
“It takes me back to home,” said Everett. “I grew up in this area, and it means so much to me to receive this (award).”
Moschitta commented, “It was nice that they could use some of the things that were special to my mom.”
The award listed Everett and Moschitta, as well as family member Carla Ladonis, who was unable to attend the ceremony. Marr said a formal plaque is to be installed at the log cabin to honor the family.
The 1780s cabin was discovered in 2020 as contractors worked to level a former bar and hotel building, located along Route 54 in Washingtonville. The bar and hotel had been built on top of the cabin, and for decades no one knew it was there.
The cabin was moved to and reconstructed at the fairgrounds, where it opened during the 2022 edition of the fair.
Adam Slother can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 116 or adams@standard-journal.com.
