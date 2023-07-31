WASHINGTONVILLE — A family which provided the finishing touches for a historic log cabin reconstructed at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds received a special recognition during the fair.

Grateful members of the Montour-Delong Community Fair Association presented an award to Anne Everett for the donation of historic items used to furnish the reconstructed log cabin at the fairgrounds. The award was presented by Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski.

