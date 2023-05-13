Ministerium to celebrate the Class of 2023

MILTON — As they mark the end of their tenure in high school, members of the Milton Area High School Class of 2023 will be celebrated — and given encouragement about their futures — during a special service being planned by the Milton Ministerium.
“We will be celebrating them with the annual baccalaureate service on (Sunday) May 21 at 7 p.m.,” said Jilline Bond, a pastor at Watsontown’s Revival Tabernacle and president of the ministerium. “This is a Christian service where we honor the faith in the seniors.”
The event, which will be hosted at Revival Tabernacle, 960 Susquehanna Trail, will feature two keynote speakers: Kevin Mertz, editor of The Standard-Journal newspaper and director of the all-volunteer nonprofit organization Father's Hope, and Cory Lehman, a youth pastor at Freedom Life.
Milton Area High School Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart and high school Co-Principals Andrew Rantz and Michael Bergey will address the graduates, and two students will present scriptures.
The theme of this year’s service is Pursue Life, and the baccalaureate's scripture is Psalms 23:6.
“We’ve been working to honor these students in this way where we bring them together, celebrate their faith, and give them a word of encouragement for their future,” said Bond.
Seth Reitz, a Milton teacher, has put together a video presentation that depicts the graduating class from childhood up through the present. That will be shown at the service.
Pizza and refreshments will be provided after the gathering.
“This year the students will all be given a gift from the ministerium. We invite our community to come out and join us as we celebrate the graduates and give them honor as we give the lord honor for their lives,” said Bond. “We will definitely speak life into all of these seniors.”
In addition to the baccalaureate service, the ministerium holds several faith-based events throughout the year, including the Soup and the Word series Wednesdays in Lent.
Ministers from throughout the Milton area are welcome to be involved with the ministerium.
For more information on the Milton Ministerium, visit its Facebook page, or contact Bond at Revival Tabernacle, 570-538-2000.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
