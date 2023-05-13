Ministerium to celebrate the Class of 2023

Pastor Jilline Bond

MILTON — As they mark the end of their tenure in high school, members of the Milton Area High School Class of 2023 will be celebrated — and given encouragement about their futures — during a special service being planned by the Milton Ministerium.

“We will be celebrating them with the annual baccalaureate service on (Sunday) May 21 at 7 p.m.,” said Jilline Bond, a pastor at Watsontown’s Revival Tabernacle and president of the ministerium. “This is a Christian service where we honor the faith in the seniors.”

