WILLIAMSPORT — A mother and daughter from New Columbia have reportedly entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, in connection with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a credit union.
Mindy L. Plasters, 58, of New Columbia, entered the guilty plea this week in the U.S. Middle District Court. Her daughter, Brittany Aikey, 35, of New Columbia, reportedly entered the same guilty plea in April. Both are free on their own recognizance, and are awaiting sentencing.
The two were accused of obtaining unauthorized loans and cash advances, between 2009 and 2017, while working at the former NU Credit Credit Union in Montandon.
According to reports, Plasters was a loan officer at the credit union, with between $250,000 and $500,000 in losses attributed to her. Aikey is estimated to have taken between $150,000 and $250,000.
Documents indicate the two were accused of: Applying for loans using the names of 20 credit union members, without their knowledge; falsifying financial information on member applications; obtaining the proceeds of loans for their own use, and not the members whose names they used; and obtaining cash advances using member MasterCard accounts.
Reports indicate some of the money was used to cover gambling losses.
