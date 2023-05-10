WILLIAMSPORT — A mother and daughter from New Columbia have reportedly entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, in connection with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from a credit union.

Mindy L. Plasters, 58, of New Columbia, entered the guilty plea this week in the U.S. Middle District Court. Her daughter, Brittany Aikey, 35, of New Columbia, reportedly entered the same guilty plea in April. Both are free on their own recognizance, and are awaiting sentencing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.