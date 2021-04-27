MIDDLEBURG — Timberhaven Log and Timber Homes, is manufacturing a log cabin home that will be delivered more than 4,200 miles away, to Matanuska County, Alaska, just south of Denali National Park.
Timberhaven’s representative, Stan Dixon of Colchester, Ill., scored the sale after he shared a DIY-log-home-construction video to a social media group, Log Cabin Ideas.
The premium-grade White Pine world-renowned Engineered Logs caught the attention of the Alaskan buyer. After learning more about Timberhaven, the homeowner was confident he wanted his home built with the specialty material the Middleburg manufacturer offers.
With Dixon’s assistance, the design team at Timberhaven prepared custom drawings for the 28-by-48 primary residence. The Alaskan cabin will be built with 8-by-12 Double V-Groove Engineered Logs and are pre-cut with a Dovetail corner assembly.
Once manufacturing has been finalized, the logs will be palletized for loading directly into a sea container. On May 21, sea container will be transported via a semi-trailer truck to Baltimore, Md. It will then be loaded on a train and transported to Tacoma, Wash. From there, a barge will transport it to Anchorage. Upon arrival on June 7, the container will be loaded onto another semi and transported 110 miles north to the job site.
The homeowners will use their 2,057-square-foot log cabin as a primary residence. It is designed to feature an open living area with one bedroom and one bath. There are attic trusses throughout the rectangular-shaped design. The homeowners will turn this area into a hobby room, once the cabin itself is constructed.
Dixon is making arrangements to visit the Alaska project this summer.
