SCRANTON — Several local students were among those to recently earn degrees from the University of Scranton.
Local graduates include:
Bradley E. Brocious, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
Vonda Hetherington, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
Morgan A. Kling, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
Heather N. Piaskowski, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in healthcare management
Kimberly Cawley Rohrer, of Lewisburg, earned a Master of Business Administration in general business administration
