LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet, RiverStage Community Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership will present "A Victorian Fairy Party," 7:30 p.m. Saturday July 24 on the front lawn of the GreenSpace Center, Lewisburg.
A summertime celebration of Victorian sentiment, the fairy party is a fundraiser for the Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker, with donations accepted on the lawn.
"This will be the third Victorian Fairy Party, although last year's was a virtual version," said Amy Casimir, creator.
Originally conceived as an effort to gin up summertime interest in the Nutcracker and to alert performers that auditions would soon arrive, the Fairy Party has evolved into its own event.
"If there's one good thing about quarantine," said Casimir, "It gives you time to think. I realized that the Art Nouveau period was Victorian, too, and that's the summertime lawn party style we want to evoke."
With the focus on creativity, this year's event will begin with a Grand Promenade. Three celebrity judges will award prizes for best fairy and best Victorian apparel. Dance and musical performances, lawn games and light refreshments will follow.
"After the intense learning curve of putting the party online last year, I'm not sure I ever want to see another gimbaled camera again!" said Casimir. "However, we will likely stream some portion of the event, and will have official 'framed' photographs made of all guests who dress in the spirit of the evening."
Although Victorian standbys like croquet, hoops and hopscotch will be there for children, a visit from the Green Fairy, for the adults was being arranged.
"We've received wonderful food sponsorships from the Lewisburg Hotel and Weis Markets for tea sandwiches, cookies and lemonade," Csimir added. "We expect a couple more donors to provide additional Victorian refreshments."
A new feature of the Victorian Fairy Party this year will be a Grand Promenade to kick off the festivities.
“We want this event to be true to its Victorian roots, but we also want it to be a fun summertime lawn party,” said Casimir. “In particular, we want to give the many local sewists, costumers and other fabric artists a chance to show off their creativity, skill and sense of style, while also creating a welcoming place for performers to inhabit their fantasies.”
Celebrity judges will award prizes for best Victorian attire and best related apparel.
“There’s no fee to attend or participate,” Casimir continued. ”But we hope people who come will enter into the spirit of the evening. We know there are a lot of Victorian costumes out there, but hopefully some will also accept our invitation to create their fantasy fairy ensemble. This is a pleasant midsummer evening that we and our sponsors provide to the community to celebrate the subtle yet sensual delights of our area during the languid days of late July. Slip on something prim or diaphanous and come join the fun.”
The Victorian Fairy Party will conclude with the announcement of the winner of the annual Nutcracker Scavenger Hunt, and the awarding of a prize to the top finisher. This year’s prize is a framed and autographed print by local artist Bradley Shoemaker, donated by The Open Door Gallery in Lewisburg.
For contest details and additional information visit www.strictlyballetarts.com, Strictly Ballet Arts on Facebook or @StrictlyBalletArts on Instagram.
