Raise the Region nets $2.3M

WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted Raise the Region 2023 March 8-9, to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties support local nonprofit fundraising efforts. The event raised $2.3 million, through 15,317 donors.
In addition to the more than $1.9 million in online public donations, the participating nonprofits benefited from $345,515 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors. Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to more than 100 participating nonprofit organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.