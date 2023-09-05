District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
WATSONTOWN — Charges of driving under the influence, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving have been filed against Michel Vidart Jr., 64, of Paradise Road, Watsontown, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:58 a.m. July 29 in the 500 block of Dickson Avenue, Watsontown.
Police said Vidart exhibited signs of impairment, and declined blood testing.
DUI
MILTON — Daniel Moss, 32, of Seitzer Road, Williamsport, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), suspended or revoked license, operator privilege suspended, operation without a valid license, operation of vehicle with expired inspection and careless driving.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 1000 block of Hepburn Street, Milton. Troopers said Moss exhibited signs of impairment.
Possession
MILTON — Christa Goble, 30, of Route 405, Milton, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drivers required to be licensed, operation of vehicle without certificate of inspection and registration card.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 5:38 p.m. July 18 at South Front Street and Ferry Lane, Milton. Police allegedly found Goble to be in possession of a commercial THC product, used marijuana pipe, THC wax, a glass pipe with burnt marijuana and a butane torch.
Possession
MILTON — Malcolm Kizis, 30, of North Star Boulevard, Milton, has been charged with possession as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 2:44 a.m. July 22 at Broadway and Elm Street, Milton.
Police said Kizis was found in possession of a hypodermic needle which field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — Peyton Walter, 23, of Myrtle Street, Milton, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts) and registration required as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:46 p.m. June 3 at North Front and Eighth streets, Milton.
Police said Walter was found in possession of marijuana.
Simple assault
MILTON — Kenndra Guisewite, 22, of Mahoning Street, Milton, and Shana Culver, 25, of Cemetery Street, New Columbia, have each been charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 10:13 p.m. July 7 at 751 Mahoning St., Milton.
Guisewite has been charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Culver has been charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Police said Guisewite bit Culver, pulled her hair and struck her in the face. Culver allegedly struck Guisewite back.
Simple assault
MILTON — Kelsi Engleman, 39, of North Front Street, Milton, has been charged with simple assault and harassment as the result of an incident which occurred at 5:12 a.m. Aug. 13 at 119 S. Turbot Ave., Milton.
Police said Engleman scratched Zachary Cottage, and struck him in the side of the head.
Theft
MILTON — Helen Reaser, 48, of Route 44, Allenwood, has been charged with theft as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Redco Group Home, 97 Bird Lane, Milton.
Troopers said Reaser removed $100 from the petty cash drawer at her place of employment.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle cdrash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 6:43 a.m. Aug. 31 along Continental Boulevard, Derry Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by Sherri Kadryna, 55, of Danville, failed to stop at a red light and was struck by a 2006 Kenworth T800 driven by Richard Upmstead, 48, of Hughesville. Kadryna was cited with traffic-control signals.
Car vs. bicycle
KELLY TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:06 a.m. Aug. 31 at William Penn Drive and JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2021 Nissan Rogue driven by Marie Di Taranto, 67, of Lewisburg, was traveling east on William Penn Drive, and turned left, striking a Lafree E+ bicycle operated by Dillon Durinick, 32, of Lewisburg.
Durinick sustained a suspected minor injury.
Theft by deception
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Amy Wells, 39, of White Deer, was charged after troopers said she sold a house trailer for $5,000 to a 44-year-old Middleburg man, but it was discovered Wells didn’t own the trailer.
The alleged incident occurred at 7:46 a.m. Aug. 5 along White Deer Avenue, Gregg Township, Union County.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Robert Shilling, 41, of Muncy, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3 at North Susquehanna Trail and Penns Valley Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Vuong Nguyen, 34, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of an incident troopers reported occurring at 11:47 p.m. Aug. 30 at North Union Alley and West Mill Street, Selinsgrove.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Ashton Campbell, 20, of Ronks, with driving under the influence.
The charges were filed following a traffic stop conducted at 11:23 p.m. Aug. 25 at Route 15 and Lupine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Three people were injured in a crash which occurred at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 23 along Route 522, west of 18th Street, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2013 Ford F-150XLT driven by Joseph Dubaskas Sr., 66, of Selinsgrove, entered the roadway from a parking lot and was struck by a 2020 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Lisa Wagner, 56, of Beavertown.
Dubaskas sustained injuries of unknown severity. Wagner sustained a suspected minor injury, while a 3-year-old passenger in her vehicle sustained a suspected serious injury.
Dubaskas was cited by troopers with vehicle entering or crossing roadway, while Wagner was cited with restraint systems.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Nicole Baker, 40, of Shamokin Dam, reported the theft of mislaid property.
Items reported as taken include: A necklace valued at $129; earrings valued at $12; and a phone case valued at $8.
Possession
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Howard Bolig, 37, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was charged after allegedly being found in possession of drugs during a search by Snyder County Adult Probation.
The incident occurred at 11:09 a.m. Aug. 29 at 100 Health Center Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Jayda Singletary, 22, of Sunbury, and Cody Ohalloran, 19, of Selinsgrove, were cited with harassment as the result of a domestic incident troopers reported occurring at 12:30 a.m. Aug. 24 at 104 Zechman Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Union County Deed transfers
• Linda S. Harpster to Charles L. Shipton and Shannon R. Shipton, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• John E. Martin and Elizabeth J. Martin to John E. Martin, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jaso K. Zimmerman and Ella W. Zimmerman to Scott A. Baylor and Tracy E. Baylor, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jason J. Parker and Melissa S. Parker to Jason J. Parker, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Jennifer A. Kurelja to Wayne Morris and Theresa Morris, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Linda J. Patt administratrix and Richard J. Tanner estate to Linda J. Patt, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• BRH at Oak Avenue LLS and BNH PA Central Homes LLC to Joseph Richard Petrie and Ann Leigh Petrie, property in Mifflinburg, $379,700.
• Glen R. Weaver and Tina M. Weaver to Brandon T. Herman and Brianna R. Herman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
