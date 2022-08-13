Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Kimberly Minnick, 23, of Watsontown, and Cody Little, 29, of Watsontown.
• Amie Klinger, 25, of Watsontown, and Royce Yeager, 26, of Watsontown.
• Angela Kepner, 34, of Coal Township, and Daniel Gruszewski, 50, of Coal Township.
• Brittany Shiffer, 33, of Sunbury, and Shawn Fleming, 30, of Sunbury.
• Ashley Ballentine, 37, of Mount Carmel, and Eric Frazier, 41, of Mount Carmel.
• Frank Garcia, 41, of Sunbury, and Erika Girton, 31, of Sunbury.
• Jessica Austin, 33, of Sunbury, and Robert Snyder, 50, of Sunbury.
• Makenzie Erdman, 23, of Herndon, and Patrick Milks, 29, of Herndon.
• Amber Slodysko, 35, of Coal Township, and Denton Kosmer, 37, of Coal Township.
• Christopher Womer, 44, of Mount Carmel, and Tabitha McClure, 37, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Superior Forwarding Company Inc. to Crown Enterprises LLC, property in Milton, $10.
• Crown Enterprises LLC to SAIA Motor Freight Line, property in Milton, $3,090,000.
• Glori Kerstetter to Austin Lee Weaver and Kaylene Rochelle Weaver, property in Milton, $1.
• Annabelle M. Finck estate, Annabelle M. Pepperman and Scott E. Pepperman executor to Lynn Russell Yocum and Hannah Comstock Yocum, property in Milton, $1.
• David A. Long, Cora Shiffer and Cora A. Long to Long Irrevocable Residential and Income Asset Protector Trust, David A. Long, Cora A. Long and Celia J. Shiffer trustee, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Wendell E. Sweigard and Crystal C. Sweigard to Montandon Development Group LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to David Hampton, property in Turbot Township, $195,000.
• Atleigh Miller to Mercedees Pfleegor, property in Milton, $1.
• Joshua L. Lynch and Brittany L. Lynch to Shania Smith, property in Watsontown, $144,900.
• Jack W. Emery Jr. and Lisa M. Emery to Amarilis Ortiz, property in Milton, $150,000.
• Connie L. Hull to David R. McCollum and Christine L. McCollum, property in Lewis Township, $390,000.
• Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes DBAS to Wade S. Biddle and Lindsey A. Biddle, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $359,000.
• Integrity Land Inc. to Green Hills Land LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $50,900.
• Kenneth E. Irwin Jr. and Judy M. Irwin to Thomas Ha and Maria Ha, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Acorn Estates LLC to Paola Ortiz Zapata, property in Mount Carmel, $45,000.
• Anna Budratitis estate and Carole Grady executrix to Jennifer Pisarz, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Thomas R. Zujkiewicz to Ronald Moser and Debra Moser, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Gardy D. Namet and Evelyn Y. Namet to Gary D. Namet and Evelyn Y. Namet, property iN Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Danielle L. Miller to Andrea Romig, property in Coal Township, $50,000.
• Reva Rebuck to Robert Raup Jr., property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Raymond G. Splane and Dolores A. Splane to Michael C. Thompson and Tyann Thompson, property in Shamokin, $55,000.
• Brigido Martinez to Barbara Zhizhingo, property in Mount Carmel Township, $39,000.
• Leonard Shuder Jr. and Donna M. Shuder to Leonard Shudder Jr., Donna M. Shuder and Leonard R. Shuder III, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Charles R. Britton and Kimberly L. Shicowich to Charles R. Britton, property in Shamokin, $24,500.
• Stephen D. Seymour and Gladys M. Seymour to Robin A. Skrine, property in Riverside, $649,900.
• Marian B. Stewart, Pamela Prudchenko and Slava Prudchenko to Jeno Schicatano and Katrina Remphrey, property in Marion Heights, $70,000.
• James D. Gaydon to Christopher J. Gaydon, property in Shamokin, $1.
• George E. Stiely Sr. estate and George E. Stiely Jr. executor to Sunshine Road LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Lynn L. Hoagland and Carol C. Hoagland to Mark R. Menapace, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Shawn Hartman and Devin Hartman to Laura D. Miller, property in Mount Carmel, $47,000.
• Joan Wolkoski to Rick A. Wolkoski, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Charles T. McAndrew to Varanos Warehouse Inc., property in Mount Carmel, $40,000.
• Gary K. Richardson and Carolyn Richardson to Caleb B. Smith and Cathern Collier, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Paul H. Force and Elaine I. Force to Force Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Paul H. Force and Elaine I. Force, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Claire F. Miller, David J. Deitrick, Rose Deitrick, James C. Deitrick and Kerry Deitrick to Ramon Correa, property in Shamokin, $40,000.
• Aaron Beiler and Rachel Beiler to Jesse L. Esch and Nancy Rose Zook, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $148,000.
• James M. Renn and Rebecca A. Renn to James and Rebecca Renn Irrevocable Grantor Trust and Daniel J. Renn trustee, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• William L. Wetzel and Bonia L. Wetzel to William L. Wetzel II, property in Ralpho Township, $150,000.
• Christopher J. Rumfelt, Taylor M. Donahue and Taylor M. Rumfelt to Eric S. Rumfelt, property in Shamokin, $44,000.
• George H. Bohner Jr. and Katherine A. Bohner to Lisa M. Flynn, property in Zerbe Township, $113,000.
• Jean Orner to Amy Scholl and Marshall G. Scholl, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Robert V. Fanklin to Gallco Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $35,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau to Lissette A. Gutierrez, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Heather A. Cicchiello to Lisette A. Gutierrez, property in Shamokin, $5,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Anward Beya Hannibal to Lissette A. Gutierrez, property in Shamokin, $1,828.66.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Anthony V. Giannantonio to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Mount Carmel, $9,300.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Norman E. White, Alberta White and Norman E. White II to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Mount Carmel, $4,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Leonard L. Maruer to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Mount Carmel, $9,100.
• Northumberland County Ta Claim Bureau and Randy C. Troup to Ali Youssef Makki, property in Coal Township, $2,856.47.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Ben T. Scoverski and Ann I. Scoverski to Ali Yousef Makki, property in Coal Township, $5,500.
• John P. Amarose Jr. to Jose Antonio Contreras and Jennifer Contreras, property in Mount Carmel Township, $15,000.
• Kevin Mostik and Kara M. Mostik to Charles L. Mekosh and Susan Mekosh, property in Mount Carmel Township, $6,000.
• MC Entities LLC to Ronald Ryan and Craig Ryan, property in Mont Carmel, $1.
• John M. Kaminski to Donald W. Brown, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• US Bank Trust National Association trustee, REO Trust 2017 RPL 1 and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC agent to Roy Troutman, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Aloisius J. Petrovich to Walter Hyde, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Lawrence Paul Pinno Jr. estate and Nancy Yeager executrix to Walter Hyde, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Nicholas R. Mekosh and Elizabeth Ann Mekosh to Kevin B. Mekosh, property in Marion Heights, $10,000.
• Robert Hile by agent and Steven Lees Hile agent to Michael J. Scopelliti Jr., property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Susan S. Singh, Gudial Singh and Rosemary Shervanick to Garrett Louis Sosnoski and Alexis Kay Sosnoski, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Raymond J. Siko II and Roni Siko to Brittani Anns, property in Coal Township, $116,000.
• Robert and Rebecca Weinhofer Family Trust and Colby A. Weinhofer to Stanley A. Wichurowski II and Christine M. Nevius-Wichurowski, property in Ralpho Township, $325,000.
• David D. Campbell and Margaret A. Campbell to David D. and Margaret A. Campbell Family Protection Trust, Weston Campbell trustee and Nathan Campbell trustee, property in Point Township, $1.
• Benjamin A. Trego and Shawnee L. Trego to Benjamin A. Trego, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Derek B. Kellett and Elizabeth J. Kellett to Charles William Walker and Erin M. Walker, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Steven M. Barnhart and Cathy L. Barnhart to Terry J. Zellers and Valerie L. Zellers, property in Sunbury, $1.
• John Rowe to John J. Rowe, property in Coal Township, $1.
• John Simeone and Karen L. Simeone to Shomari Neysmith, property in Shamokin, $32,000.
• Joseph J. Pancher to Randall A. Pancher, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Patricia A. Kort and Karl J. Kort to Ashley Yocum, property in Kulpmont, $62,500.
• Brian G. Wetzel and Erin M. Hornberger-Wetzel to Derek Raudabaugh and Vanessa Raudabaugh, property in West Cameron Township, $285,000.
