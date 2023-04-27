Teacher charged with failure to report suspected abuse

Jacqueline Martin

MILTON — A kindergarten teacher at Baugher Elementary School has been charged after allegedly failing to report a case of suspected child abuse, as she was mandated to do so in a timely manner.

A misdemeanor count of failure to report or refer a case of suspected child abuse has been filed against Jacqueline Martin, 51, of Steven Kitchens Road, Winfield, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 3 at the school, 60 Brenda Rovenolt Circle, Milton. 

