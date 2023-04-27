Teacher charged with failure to report suspected abuse

MILTON — A kindergarten teacher at Baugher Elementary School has been charged after allegedly failing to report a case of suspected child abuse, as she was mandated to do so in a timely manner.
A misdemeanor count of failure to report or refer a case of suspected child abuse has been filed against Jacqueline Martin, 51, of Steven Kitchens Road, Winfield, as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:45 p.m. Feb. 3 at the school, 60 Brenda Rovenolt Circle, Milton.
The charge was filed by Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie, in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Henrie explained in court documents that teachers are mandated reporters, required by law to report cases of suspected child abuse to Childline within 48 hours.
According to court documents, elementary Principal David Slater said on Feb. 1 he became aware that Martin made a Childline referral the prior day, regarding a student.
Slater told police that Martin's report was filed on Jan. 31, but she received the information Jan. 9.
"(Slater) was concerned why the report was made 22 days after the information was received," Henrie wrote, in court documents. "Slater reported that Martin told him she wished to have a meeting with the alleged perpetrator and father of the child to discuss the allegations.
"Slater said he was concerned Martin didn't understand the severity of circumventing the investigative process... and how it could cause the child to be in more danger."
According to court documents, Slater said the issue is "part of a third-party internal investigation by the school into Martin, which includes other unrelated issues."
Henrie said the report filed by Martin indicated she had a Jan. 9 meeting with the child's grandfather, who expressed concern about the treatment of his grandchild by the child's father.
The grandfather allegedly told Martin that when the child's father was being verbally aggressive, the child would state "I can't breathe."
Assistant Principal Seth Decker allegedly told Henrie that Martin said she attempted to get the grandfather to make a Childline referral. However, he did not do so "out of concern for drugs found in the home and making things worse for (the child)."
Martin allegedly told Henrie that she never told Decker she recommended the grandfather make a referral. However, she recommended he contact the police if he became concerned regarding arguments with the child's father.
According to court documents, Decker told Henrie that Martin opted to wait 22 days to make the referral as she wanted to discuss the allegations with the child's father.
Upon questioning Martin, Henrie stated that she told him "she is heavily involved in all her student's families, saying that she just wants to help both students and parents succeed."
Martin also told Henrie she left a message for Decker and another school official informing them she was scheduling a meeting with the child's father.
"Martin advised me she didn't think there was abuse occurring but that she made the Childline referral because she was told (by Decker) to do so," Henrie wrote, in court documents.
Martin provided Henrie with a copy of her notes from a Feb. 3 meeting with the child's father which, according to court documents "did not mention speaking about the possible drug issues and the possible abuse issues directly." The discussion mostly centered around the child's schooling, and the struggles of a single father.
Court documents indicate Martin has been employed by the district since 2012.
Milton Area School District Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart declined to comment on the matter, or Martin's current employment status with the district.
"Due to the nature of this being a personnel matter, I am unable to comment at this time," he said.
School board President Christine Rantz also declined to comment, noting the issue is a personnel matter.
A preliminary hearing for Martin has been scheduled for 11 a.m. May 17 before Diehl.
