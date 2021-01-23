HARRISBURG — The House State Government Committee met Thursday for a hearing with Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions Jonathan Marks.
The committee discussed reported inconsistencies and misinterpretations of election guidance leading up to, and through, the 2020 general election.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) issued a statement regarding the hearing.
“Concerns have been raised over inconsistencies in the Department of State’s guidance during the 2020 General Election and how it was implemented in each county," she said. "We must address these concerns to ensure the integrity and uniformity of future elections. These hearings will examine those inconsistencies at all levels of the election process and help develop plans to address them as needed.”
The committee has scheduled more than a dozen hearings in the coming weeks to examine various elements of the state’s election laws and practices. The topic of the next hearing, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28, will be the SURE (Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors) system and other election-related information technology.
All hearings are streamed live, and can be viewed later, on the Facebook page of House State Government Committee Chairman, Rep. Seth Grove (R-196).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.