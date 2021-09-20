LEWISBURG — Young library patrons did the honors at a ribbon cutting which formally rededicated The Public Library for Union County (PLUC).
Laura and David Gutierrez used a big pair of shears to cut a green ribbon and acknowledge the reopening. They were joined by officials including two Union County commissioners, a man credited for landing a $750,000 state grant and Don Adams, president of the PLUC board of trustees.
Adams led the rededication proceedings. Thanks were distributed among contributors, volunteers, donors and staff members who persisted through a period of uncertainty. His acknowledgments extended to Ed Lupico, Keystone Grants administrator, for his work in obtaining the state grant.
Adams also credited leadership among local donors who inspired others to contribute at higher levels. It was the third renovation for the library building on Reitz Boulevard, East Buffalo Township.
The latest renovation and expansion included a new children’s library and programming room. It is on the opposite end of the library from where the children’s area was. A dishwasher was donated by Stamm’s Appliances which will help keep frequently touched educational items clean and sanitary.
Grownup work spaces, media, reference material and periodicals are now at the north end of PLUC. Natural lighting from larger windows improved the general atmosphere of the area. The work spaces offer two table levels with the taller one a good option for library patrons in wheelchairs.
Steve Stanko, vice president of the PLUC board of trustees, gave tours to guests before the ribbon cutting.
“We did this at exactly the right time,” Stanko said. “It basically started pre-COVID or the bulk of it. And there was a mandatory shutdown anyway last year.”
As it worked out, Stanko said the project also avoided many of the supply chain difficulties now facing similar projects.
Business as usual resumed at PLUC after the re-dedication. A ReDiscover Community Celebration followed on Saturday, with music, food, children’s activities and a sale of recorded media scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.