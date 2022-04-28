WILLIAMSPORT — The Hearst Foundations have awarded Lycoming College a grant of $150,000 to support middle-income retention scholarships.
This two-year grant will be implemented for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years and will provide support to middle-income students as they move from their first to sophomore year.
In 2015, the Hearst Foundations furthered student success initiatives with a two-year, $125,000 grant for first-year students with the highest financial need. This second Hearst grant represents a logical next step, a retention scholarship program targeted to middle-income students. Recent data highlight barriers to retention for middle-income students, including the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hearst scholarships will help students and their families to overcome these barriers so that recipients can continue to pursue their goal of a Lycoming education.
“Foundation grants have enabled the College to launch multiple initiatives that have enhanced the student experience, and grants from the Hearst Foundations are a prime example,” said Kent Trachte, Ph.D., president of Lycoming College. “Having invested significantly and successfully in access and retention of low-income students, Lycoming now plans to also focus on students from middle-income families. We are grateful for the Hearst Foundations’ generous grant in support of this initiative.”
A projected 80 students who meet socioeconomic and academic measures will receive supplemental financial aid over the two years of the grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.