LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) have announced an agreement on a proposed final judgment which will allow Geisinger to maintain a minority investment in Evangelical.
A news release issued Wednesday by Evangelical Community Hospital said the judgement resolves the underlying DOJ lawsuit filed in August 2020.
"Evangelical can best continue to meet the needs of our community by remaining an independent, community hospital and by using Geisinger's financial support to strengthen our facilities, technology, and services," said Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.
Under terms of the agreement, which are pending a public comment period and final court decision in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania later this year, Geisinger would maintain a minority investment in Evangelical.
Geisinger's investment supports Evangelical's PRIME (Patient Room Improvement, Modernization and Enhancement) expansion project and a renovated intensive care unit. The agreement as drafted also allows Evangelical services to continue at "Tier 1" status in the Geisinger Health Plan, meaning individuals with that coverage do not face higher out-of-pocket costs when seeking their care at Evangelical.
Aucker stressed the agreement confirms Evangelical's independence as a medical institution.
