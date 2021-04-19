The Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Commission is seeking to recognize and celebrate Pennsylvania businesses that are investing in working families and childcare through innovative practices and policies.
Nominations are being sought of businesses that demonstrate examples of the criteria listed below.
• Offer a variety of childcare assistance, such as: Resource and referral services; financial credits, assistance, subsidizes or reimbursed childcare; back-up childcare; on site or easily accessible care; flexible work and scheduling; paid parental, family and sick leave; accommodations and support for lactation services and pregnant workers.
• Positively impact the childcare community through efforts such as: Participation in local early learning initiatives; Pre-K EITC contributions; in-kind or shared support services; leadership and visibility in early learning and childcare as a business leader.
• Provide innovative approaches to supporting children, caregivers, and the early care and learning community.
Nominations may be for businesses implementing one or several of the criteria.
The three recognition categories will be: Innovation, Excellence and Small Business.
Nominations should be submitted via email by Wednesday, May 5, to Andrea Heberlein, andrea@paearlylearning.com.
