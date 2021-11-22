Susquehanna Community Bank
NORTHUMBERLAND — Eugene W. Morrison has joined Susquehanna Community Bank as a commercial relationship manager.
Morrison comes to the bank with a 32-year history of banking experience in the Columbia and Montour county region. Originally from the Schuylkill County region, he attended Bloomsburg University and graduated with top honors from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association School of Commercial Lending.
Morrison will be headquartered in the Northumberland office, at 397 Point Township Drive, and will be concentrating his efforts in the Columbia and Montour region for lending.
He lives in Berwick, where he is active with the Columbia County Industrial Development Authority as treasurer. Past service includes work at both the Columbia County United Way and the Columbia Montour Boy Scouts.
