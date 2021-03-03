KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND — The University of Rhode Island recently announced its fall dean's list.
To be included on the list, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.
Maggie Daniel, of Lewisburg, was named to the list.
