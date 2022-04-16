LEWISBURG — Senior projects are apparently no longer just for high school seniors.
Brenda Zack, Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) kindergarten through grade 12 career counselor, revived the program with some changes after a pandemic-related hiatus.
There have been some changes, Zack said, as the format now permits any high school student to launch a project. The new format also requires a choice of service learning, internships/practical study or job shadowing. Earning an industry-recognized credential or establishing a career mentorship is also required.
Jake Schmadel, a member of the Class of 2022, has been gaining experience at Pivot Physical Therapy at the GreenSpace Center. Interest in physical therapy came through uncomfortable experience.
"In my freshman year of track, I partially tore my ACL (anterior cruciate ligament)," Schmadel said. "I had to go to (physical therapy) back then."
Already interested in athletics or a physical activity field, Schmadel said the process of recovering was too interesting to ignore as a possible career.
"I was already going to actually job shadow at a local clinic," Schmadel added. "But since the school is making it mandatory, I would just use it as my senior project."
Schmadel said he can observe and help with patients by preparing machines for their use. He can also give patients modalities of treatment and prepare hot packs.
Strength training, a progressive activity similar to physical therapy, has helped Schmadel adjust to the requirements of the craft. As in his training for strength, "PT" basics include adding resistance to an activity and logging the progress toward increased strength or flexibility.
Other students said the ACE program (Advanced College Experience) led to a rewarding senior project. ACE allows high school students to earn college credit, and sometimes an advance on tuition, in their senior years.
Among them, Carina Pavlova of Lewisburg, who said ACE classes connected her with a chemistry professor at Bloomsburg University.
"Over the fall, I took a chemistry 101 class," Pavlova said. "I emailed the professor, who asked if I could shadow him and see what he does."
Pavlova visits Bloomsburg three days per week and has served sort of in a lab assistant's capacity. She has learned to split malignant melanoma cells grown in a Petri dish then count them.
Pavlova then started a project to determine the solubility of malignant melanoma cells. It involved treating the cells with natural and man-made compounds.
She noted the process was not as complex as it seems.
"Figuring out the solubility and dilution factors was a lengthy process," Pavlova said. "I would have to try out different types of compounds. Finding the right one to get the solubility and dilution factors was a lot."
To date, Pavolva has not committed to a college, but intends on majoring in neuroscience on a pre-med track.
Schmadel has committed to Slippery Rock University for an undergraduate degree in kinesiology. Earning a graduate degree and doctorate in physical therapy will follow.
Senior projects vary, as some students have worked at brick-and-mortar retail stores while others have sold crafts online via Etsy.
