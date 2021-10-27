BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University Forensics (Speech and Debate) team won the First Place Sweepstakes Award out of six schools at the Randolph-Macon College Invitational Tournament Oct. 22-23 in Ashland, Va. This is the second straight year BU won first place at this invitational tournament.
Jacob Geedey, of Milton, placed fourth in Impromptu.
Bloomsburg students brought home a total of 40 individual speech and debate awards, including seven first-place trophies, and finished ahead of Randolph Macon College, University of Lynchburg, University of Richmond, Shepherd University and Lenoir Rhyne University.
Dr. Neil Strine, BU's director of forensics, served as a speech and debate judge at the tournament for Bloomsburg University. The BU Forensics Team will travel to the University of Richmond for the Collegiate Forensic Association's Annual Fall Tournament Nov. 5-6. The BU Forensics Team is funded by the Community Government Association.
