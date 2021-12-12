TURBOTVILLE — Veteran Frederick Ripka, of Turbotville, was recently awarded a Quilt of Valor in honor and recognition of his service to the country.
Ripka served in the US Air Force from 1958-1978. He started out as a specialist in repairing Boeing 707 transports serving at McGuire AFB, N.J. His work took him many places around the world. He later became a maintenance supervisor and coordinator including overseeing work on the C-5A cargo planes located anywhere from the Mississippi River to Saudi Arabia.
Ripka was based in the Philippines and Thailand during the Vietnam War with time in Vietnam as well. His last duty was at K.I. Sawyer AFB, Mich., where he upgraded the maintenance program. He served with many units leaving the Air Force as a senior master sergeant.
His quilt was pieced by Donna Slusser, quilted by Jill Shaw, and awarded by Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
