LEWISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing authority recently approved the SEDA-COG Natural Gas Cooperative’s PIPE (Pipeline Investment Program) grant application for $105,497, to be used toward purchase and installation of an LNG tank at the Unipar facility in Milroy, Mifflin County.
These funds are to be combined with additional grants to facilitate the purchase and installation of the tank and related piping and equipment by early 2022.
According to SEDA-COG, many areas of Central Pennsylvania don't have access to natural gas delivery pipelines, mainly due to their rural nature. To get natural gas to prospective customers, the only alternative is to deploy a "virtual pipeline" approach-delivery of compressed or liquefied natural gas by vehicle. For Unipar, there's no pipeline close by, and it would be too expensive to connect to the closest one.
Through LNG delivery via the virtual pipeline method, SEDA-COG said Unipar will save at least 50% over its current cost of propane. With less energy costs, their expansion plans and hiring of additional workers will be made more affordable.
