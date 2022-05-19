SUNBURY — Three Northumberland County human services agencies came together Thursday afternoon to hold a job fair as they seek to fill upwards of 30 civil service positions.
Outside of the county's Human Services Complex, staff from the Area Agency on Aging, Behavioral Health/Intellectual and Developmental Services, and Children and Youth Services gave out information and answered questions on a range of open positions across the three agencies.
The county is primarily seeking case workers and aging care managers, and to fill some fiscal and secretarial positions as well.
A press release from the Area Agency on Aging describes the open positions as, "highly rewarding, particularly if you enjoy problem solving. Many caseworkers report feeling fulfilled from the everyday activities of their jobs and the people whose lives they touch."
"The three administrators of the agencies got together and felt we needed we needed to do something to promote to the public that the jobs are available, and assist them with getting the jobs," said Karen Leonovich, administrator for the Area Agency on Aging.
Leonovich said because the positions need to be applied for through the Pennsylvania state employment website, www.employment.pa.gov, rather than the county agencies directly, these jobs can often be overlooked or confusing to apply for.
"A lot of people don't realize we are civil service and they need that assistance to apply, so that's why we decided we'd try this to help," she said.
"We are lucky we have the support of our three commissioners here, our chief clerk, our incoming chief clerk, they're all here supporting us today, plus all of our staff" Leonovich said.
"These are good jobs for someone who wants to be helping the community and helping the county, so we're hoping we get a good turnout and get some of these positions filled," said commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano.
"This is what makes the county go," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "When you have good people in these different departments that's what makes things go efficiently and with great services. We want the departments to be the best anywhere, and we need good people."
"These are great careers that provide a service to people, and a very important service, so we're here and obviously very supportive," he added.
