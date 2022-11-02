Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Felisha Albertson, 34, of Coal Township, $200 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Victoria Campbell, 32, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for defiant trespass; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for not validly registering her dogs.
• Gregmarie Cruz Valentin, 31, of Northumberland, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joel Gonzalez Pagan, 41, an inmate at SCI-Coal Township, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• George Hyler, 40, of Sunbury, five to 10 years in state prison, 616 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus costs for aggravated assault.
• William King, 30, of Watsontown, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• John Wallish, 47, of Coal Township, $500 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Daniel Amarose, 26, of Atlas, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 6 months on house arrest, $50 fine plus costs for trespass; 1-year probation, $50 fine plus costs, $489.11 restitution to Carl Persing for criminal mischief.
• Nicco Aurand, 31, of Kulpmont, one year probation, $100 fine plus costs for being a habitual offender; $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Bachorik, 51, of Shamokin, four to 12 months in county jail, 56 days credit for time served in prison, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Joshua Bergeron, 36, of Middleburg, three years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs, $1 restitution for DUI.
• Joseph Delaney, 27, of Sunbury, recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of maximum sentence that expires March 21, 2023, fines, fees and costs for failing to register.
• Karol Franzyshen, 29, of Shamokin, recommitted to county jail to serve the maximum sentence that expires Jan. 6, 2023, fines, fees and costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; fines, fees and costs for a second count of possessing drug paraphernalia; probation revoked and reinstated as previously imposed, maximum date remains March 21, 2023, fines, fees and costs for disorderly conduct.
• Dayanera Garcia, 24, of Sunbury, one year probation, $100 fine plus costs for forgery.
• Keith Good, 34, of Sunbury, one to three years in state prison, 73 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for trespass; one to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for a second count of trespass; one to three years in state prison, fines, fees and costs for accidents involving death or injury; $25 fine plus costs for a third count of trespass.
• Desirea Gosciminski, 36, of Milton, six months probation with restrictive conditions including 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension; $300 fine plus costs for DUI; 1-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; two years’ probation with restrictive conditions including 60 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Starneesha Richardson-Gunter, 33, of Avoca, two years probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days on house arrest, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $1,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
State police at Selinsgrove Pedestrian struck
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Thomas Bernat Jr., 66, of Middleburg, sustained what troopers described as “extensive life-threatening injuries” after being struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Smith, 40, of Shamokin Dam, as Bernat attempted to cross the roadway in an area without a crosswalk.
The incident occurred at 8:49 p.m. Oct. 23 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:58 p.m. Oct. 29 along Route 235, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Mazda 5 driven by Delores Damelio, 18, of Mifflinburg, failed to stop at a stop sign with Creek Road and struck a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Caleb Moyer, 19, of Beaver Springs.
Damelio was not injured. However, two passengers in her car — Emily Swartzlander, 19, of Mifflinburg, and Hunter Sauers, 18, of Mifflinburg — sustained suspected minor injuries. Moyer also sustained a suspected minor injury.
Damelio was cited by troopers with stop signs and yield signs.
One-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 8:18 p.m. Oct. 20 along Bowersox Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2000 Dodge Dakota driven by Robert Ponchak, 33, of Middleburg, lost control, struck a mailbox, went through a front yard and struck a tree. Ponchak was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Assault
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Port Trevorton girl was charged after allegedly assaulting her 37-year-old mother and 16-year-old sister.
The incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. Oct. 13 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
Drug possession
SELINSGROVE — Kibwe Alloway, 22, of Clinton, Md., was reported by troopers to be found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
The marijuana was found during a traffic stop conducted at 2:34 a.m. Oct. 30 at North Market and Penn streets, Selinsgrove.
Public drunkenness
MIDDLEBURG — Margarito Santiz, 32, of Middleburg, was charged after allegedly getting into the front seat of a vehicle and refusing to get out.
The incident occurred at 11:54 a.m. Oct. 22 along West Market Street, Middleburg.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Elijah Easton, 18, of Winfield, was charged after allegedly taking three bottles of Johnny Bootlegger alcohol from a display.
The theft was reported at 4:10 a.m. Oct. 28 at Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Hobby Lobby reported receiving a fake $100 bill.
The incident was reported at 11:37 a.m. Oct. 14 along Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Samantha Barge, 19, of Middleburg, was charged after allegedly breaking the window of a garage owned by Kelly Keister, 54, of Middleburg.
Barge allegedly removed a ladder from the garage, and used it to gain access to a second-floor window. The alleged incident occurred at 3:13 p.m. Oct. 25 at 696 Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Dylan Spade, 20, of Halifax, was charged after troopers said he drove a 2001 Chevroleet Trailblazer over a parking stall, causing damage to a curb and grass.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Sheetz, 766 North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder
State Police at Montoursville One-vehicle crash
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Montoursville man sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 11:36 p.m. Oct. 19 along Quaker State Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2007 Suzuki Vitara driven by Sol Rodriguez, 46, of Montoursville, was traveling at a high rate of speed when it rolled. Rodriguez was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Wendy Kline, 58, of Muncy, reported the theft of her 2018 Ford Edge by her boyfriend, Frederick Collins, 58, of Muncy.
The incident was reported at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at 150 Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
WILLIAMSPORT — Kelly Day, 56, of Haverford, reported a vehicle being stolen by a 15-year-old Williamsport boy and a 14-year-old Williamsport girl.
The theft was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sept. 4 in the 700 block of West Edwin Street, Williamsport.
Theft
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Montoursville woman reported the theft of an Apple Airpod Pro, valued at $169.99.
The theft was reported at 6:08 p.m. July 13 along Allman Hollow Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Kellogg Company reported receiving a package containing possibly fraudulent checks.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, reported to have occurred in September at 572 Industrial Park Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of services
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Blaise Alexander Body Shop of Montoursville reported a $3,405.26 payment being made to the business with stolen credit cards.
The incident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Aug. 16 along Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Shawn McMonigle, 63, of Muncy, reported being the victim of harassment.
The incident was reported at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 18 along Bakers Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.