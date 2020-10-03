WATSONTOWN — Even without his experiences in World War II, Joe Weaver boasts quite the resumé.
He's been a member of Watsontown United Methodist Church since the 1930s, was active with the former Watsontown Fire Department, Jaycees, Milton Elks, Watsontown Lions Club and West Branch Manufacturer's Association. He held leadership positions with many of those organizations.
"Most of might nights were taken up," he said.
He's also a 75-year member of the American Legion Post 323, Watsontown. He was employed at the Ordnance Works prior to the war, Watsontown Cabinet Company, Jasper Wood Products and Masonite, where he retired as personnel manager.
But his service in World War II jumps off the page. Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes and Central Europe were among the battle locales his unit was mired in.
A veteran of the D-Day invasion and the Battle of the Bulge, he was part of the first antiaircraft unit to enter Belgium and was stationed in a castle in Germany when word came down the war had ended. He knew an end to the war may be nearing, having seen the Nazis in retreat.
"We wanted to believe it," said Weaver.
Weaver was drafted in December 1942, then it was off to Fort Indiantown Gap, and Fort Meade. From there, he went to Camp Edwards, Mass., where he and fellow soldiers trained on 40mm guns, and the shells manufactured at the Ordnance Works.
They trained at various locations. On Sept. 7, 1942, he married Jane Dingle at Fort Campbell, Ky., and the two had but a short time together before he moved on as training for the war ramped up.
He soon was part of the 474th Antiaircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion, activated Nov. 14, 1942. A stop in North Carolina was followed by a stint in Camp Shanks, N.Y, where the unit boarded the Aquitania for Europe. He was one of 12,000 troops on the ship, and his unit served as gunners for the ride to war.
Weaver and the 474th landed Feb. 7, 1944, in Scotland, then hopped a train to Redding, England, and Bridgewater. They stayed with a local family, which he noted was very receptive to the American troops there to take on the Nazi regime.
"We stayed with the Bakers," he remembered. "I had my own room."
Nazi bombers flew over nightly during runs to London. It was his first taste of war in Europe.
The battalion performed a mock invasion while there, working in coordination with the Navy as part of "Operation Tiger" along the southeastern shores of England.
"So many ships along the English Channel," said Weaver. "Not too many knew about it."
By May, preparations for D-Day were well underway. Weaver's unit arrived June 1 at the port of Torquay where he and a group of underwater demolition troops and Seabees from the Navy boarded an LST. The attack at Normandy was moving forward.
Weather delayed the initial invasion and word came that the operation would be carried out during the morning hours of June 6.
"Seabees went over the side in rubber rafts," said Weaver. "They were going to clear the beaches. You could see the paratroopers overhead, and the gliders being towed."
By the evening of June 6, Weaver and his unit made landfall along with elements of the 4th Infantry Division. They were to protect all incoming shipments, as well as take out low-flying aircraft.
He remembered sleeping on the beach, and noticing a grouping of crates where he thought he could slip in and get a good night's rest.
"I didn't realize until morning they said 'TNT' on them," he said with a laugh.
Now a sergeant, Weaver soon had two halftracks under his command. Each had six men assigned to it. one had a 50-caliber machine gun mount for reconnaissance work, another had quad 50s and the third a combination of 50-caliber guns and a 20mm gun. They pushed forward and encountered the infamous hedgerows, where Weaver wondered how the gliders every made safe landings.
"We stopped and looked in one of the gliders," he remembered. "There was no one in there so he must have made it safely."
By July 1, the unit was at Cherbourg where it cleaned out a pocket of German resistance and continued moving through northern France.
The 474th was attached to the 3rd Armored Division, providing artillery position protection and fire support for tanks through the region. Weaver remembers taking in a glimpse of the Eiffel Tower as they moved south of Paris.
Into Belgium, the unit pushed through Liege and Aachen, Germany. Midway through September, they had broken through the Siegfried Line and were credited with 68 enemy planes destroyed in just over three months.
In the Hürtgen Forest, the 474th provided air raid protection for ground troops, and by December they were mired in the Battle of the Bulge.
"The worst part of that war was the Battle of the Bulge," Weaver said.
Weaver earned the Bronze Star for his service, leadership and the efficiency of his unit.
Thinking back
Weaver admits he doesn't think back on his military service that often. Humble, as so many of the Greatest Generation are, Weaver never viewed himself as a hero.
The facts of the matter are clear, though. The Allied troops of World War II did something incredible — they saved the world.
"I don't know what would have happened if Hitler had his way," admitted Weaver.
The lengths to which the Nazis would go were clearly evident, but some of the extremes were witnessed firsthand by men like Weaver.
He encountered Hitler Youth during his trek through Germany. Earlier in the war, in early July, he and his unit set up in what was a former Prisoner of War camp. Prior to the Americans arrival, some 200 Russian POWs were executed there. Liberated troops showed the Americans where the bodies were. It was there that roughly 2,000 Russian soldiers were held and forced to work on German war infrastructure. Hundreds were said to have starved, while others died of fatigue.
100 years ago
Born Oct. 17, 1920, Weaver is the son of the late Drew and Besse Weaver. He and his wife Jane, who passed away in May at age 96, have two children, Vicki L. Robbins and Kenny, who passed away a number of years ago. They have four grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
"I really miss her," Weaver said of his wife. "My daughter and son-in-law are good to me. She cooks for me, and they shop for me."
Weaver graduated with the Class of 1939 from Watsontown High School.
"I enjoyed sports," Weaver said. "I played baseball, basketball and soccer. I only played soccer two years because it started my junior year. Basketball was my favorite, though we were always good at baseball."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.