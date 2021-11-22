MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Conservation District will be holding free workshops to show farmers, livestock owners and horse operations how to write their own manure management plans (MMPs).
Workshops will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Conservation District Office, 10541 Route 522, Middleburg. One workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and the other workshop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m.
MMPs are required by any person who raises or boards animals, produces or receives animal manure, regardless of animal type or number. A demonstration on how to use PAOneStop — Penn State’s web-based mapping site — to create MMP maps is also planned.
To register or ask questions, call Barry Spangler, ag conservation technician, at 570-837-3000 ext. 5, by Friday, Dec. 10.
