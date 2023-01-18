LEWISBURG — Marrying your partner for life and sharing a birthday is quite unique. But what are the odds of those two people then having a baby that also shares the same birthday?
Tuesday, Jan. 17, was a unique day at The Family Place at Evangelical Community Hospital when Dawson and Kayla Schlegel, of Millersburg, welcomed their son, Jackson Lee, to the family.
Initially due Jan. 19, Jackson apparently decided sharing a birthday with his parents was a great idea and naturally came two days early.
Jackson was born at 3:14 a.m. Tuesday, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces, and measuring 19 ½ inches long.
To honor the occasion, The Family Place staff, with the help of Patient Experience, held an impromptu birthday party for the family, complete with cake and balloons. The party also included a softly sung "Happy Birthday" song so as not to wake Jackson, who was napping.
Jackson is the second child for the couple, joining 1-year-old Cayson. His birthday is June 18.
