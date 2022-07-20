BLOOMSBURG — PennDOT recently invited job seekers to a pair of Job Fairs.
The Columbia, Montour County Job Fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 2 at the Columbia County Maintenance Office, 45 Lunger Drive, Bloomsburg.
Columbia County vacancies include:
• Transportation equipment operator trainee
• Transportation equipment operator A
• Winter CDL equipment operators
• Wastewater treatment plant supervisor
Montour County vacancies include:
• Transportation equipment operator trainee
• Transportation equipment operator A
• Winter CDL equipment operators
• Wastewater treatment plant supervisor
The Northumberland County Job Fair will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 at the Northumberland County Maintenance Office, 355 Dewart Street, Sunbury.
Current Northumberland vacancies include:
• Transportation equipment operator trainee
• Transportation equipment operator A
• Winter CDL equipment operators
Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for CDL operators. Applicants interested in the transportation equipment operator trainee position must have a valid CDL permit on their first day of employment. Applicants interested in the transportation equipment operator A position must have a valid Pennsylvania CDL Class A or B with no restrictions.
These positions also require a current medical examiner certificate. On-the-spot applications will take place. Applicants for the transportation equipment operator A positions must bring their current CDL.
Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the new electronic application system. Human Resources staff will be on-hand to discuss benefit options and opportunities for permanent employment.
For more information call 570-387-4250 (Columbia, Montour) or 570-286-7178 (Northumberland).
