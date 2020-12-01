MIFFLINBURG — A Christmas carol sing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, Third and Market streets, Mifflinburg.
Those attending should bring lawn chairs and sing along with the church choir and accompanist.
Masking and social distancing will be observed.
