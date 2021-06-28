LEWISBURG — The Russian Orthodox Christian Mission of Saint John of Shanghai and San Francisco will host its first feast day July 2-3 at the church's six-acre property along Felmey Road, Winfield.
It will include a service of feast at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, and a vigil at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 3. In the event of inclement weather, the events will be held at the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market st., Lewisburg.
Bishop Nicholas, of Manhattan, will be participating. The Kurst Root Icon will also be displayed.
The Lewisburg-Winfield mission of the Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia was founded in 2015 and after acquiring land in Winfield is pursuing plans to build a temple on the site in the near future.
The mission parish is named for St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco, a saint of the Russian Church in North America, who originally served in China as an exile from the Soviet Union, bringing a community of orphans with him from China to America at the time of the Chinese Revolution.
The Kursk Root Icon is one of the most ancient icons from Russia, associated with historical events such as the deliverance of Russia from Napoleon in 1812. It depicts the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ as a child, surrounded by Old Testament prophets. The icon went into exile with Russian Christians and remnants of the White Army in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution in 1920. Brought to America after World War II, it tours churches around the world.
For information on the mission’s building plans, visit https://orthochristian.com/140129.html.
Details on the mission and an up-to-date notice on the weather and location for the weekend services can be found at https://stjohnthewonderworker.com
For more information on the weekend events, please contact Father George Sharonoff, the rector, 570-751-9063, at g-runnin@hotmail.com, or Deacon Paul Siewers, 570-523-8876, siewers7518@gmail.com.
