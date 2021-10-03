MILTON — Work on an 18,495-square-foot health and wellness facility being constructed to the rear of the Milton Area High School is moving “full steam ahead,” according to superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan.
Ground was broken in the spring for the $14.1 million project to build the new facility, and to renovate the district’s athletic stadium.
“The completion of the addition is moving full steam ahead, with anticipated completion date in February 2022,” Keegan said.
Of note, Keegan said insulation for the building’s roof should begin this week, upon completion of the roof decking.
In addition, she said masons are laying interior and exterior block walls. Plumbers are placing wall piping and “roughing in the drains.” The installation of rain piping is also ongoing.
Work on the stadium is also ongoing, Keegan said.
“The bleacher installation continues,” she said. “The scoreboard is being installed (this) week.”
Keegan also reported that turf installation is complete. Paving has been completed in the area where the synthetic track surface will be installed.
“A 30-day window of seasoning time is needed prior to lay ing the actual track,” she said.
A completion date for the stadium has not been released by the district.
It was initially planned to be complete in time for the fall 2021 sports season. However, it was later announced it would not be finished in time due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school board in January awarded the following contracts for the project: General contractor, Lobar Construction, $9 million; plumbing contract, Silvertip Inc., of Lewisburg, $1.24 million; mechanical contract, Master Mechanical, of McAdoo, $1.15 million; and electrical contract, Lecce Electrical, of Williamsport, $1.82 million.
SitelogIQ has been contracted to handle construction management.
The board on recently approved the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors and bound counsel Eckert, Seamans, Cherin and Mellot to borrow $8.3 million.
Interest rates are expected to be locked in around Nov. 23, with a settlement planned for Jan. 3.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink explained the borrowing will be the final part of a process which started in 2019 to borrow $30 million.
“These funds will be used to fund the ongoing and proposed renovations and capital improvements throughout the district,” Fink said. “We do not have any current plans for additional borrowing after this step.”
In addition to the stadium renovation and building addition, a $4.9 million project to upgrade the HVAC system at the middle and high school is also ongoing. Renovations are also expected to take place at Baugher Elementary School.
