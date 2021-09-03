President Judge Michael Hudock, Lewisburg Plea court
• Ashley L. Talmadge, 26, of Northumberland, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Shane M. Temple, 34, of Bloomsburg, entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft, alter label or price marking.
• Tracy L. Webster, 54, of Osceloa Mills, entered a guilty plea to felony conspiracy theft by unlawful taking movable property. A felony charge of conspiracy receiving stolen property was dismissed.
Sentences
• Zayne M. Hicks, 22, of Lewisburg, received probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault.
• Kyle T. Kranz, 26, of Lewisburg, received six to 36 months confinement after separate no contest pleas were entered for two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Additional felony counts of manufacture and criminal use of a communication facility were among counts dismissed.
• Andrew C. Gemberling, 45, of Lewisburg, received seven years probation for a guilty plea to felony theft by unlawful taking, moveable property. Felony counts of theft by deception, unlawful use of computer and access device fraud were among charges dismissed.
• Stephanie A. Koch, 33, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Pamela S. Poust, 39, of Sunbury, received six months probation for a guilty plea to defiant trespass.
• Justin A. Young, 31, of Shamokin, received 75 hours to six months confinement for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 1. One year probation apiece was also given for counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jason I. Garg, 35, of Montoursville, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Essa M. Hussain, 40, of Flint, Mich., received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.
• Jode W. Knouse, 29, of Lewistown, received five years probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI highest rate of alcohol.
• Chester H. Quick, 22, of Wewahitchka, Fla., received probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Thomas R. Rippon, 74, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• William J. Stetz, 67, of Sunbury, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely.
• Kurt R. Wands, 59, of New Columbia, received six months probation for a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI high rate of alcohol.
State Police At Stonington DUI
KULPMONT — A Kulpmont man was arrested for DUI and possession after troopers noticed he was passed out in a running vehicle.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:16 a.m. Aug. 29 along Spruce St., Kulpmont, Northumberland County. Joseph Staskiel, 28, was arrested and allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug items. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Criminal mischief
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man allegedly punched the driver-side mirror of another man at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 1 along Spruce Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Damages were estimated at $200, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement Administrative citations
• Shamrock Grill, Williamsport, Lycoming County. From May 26 through July 22, the establishment allegedly failed to adhere to conditions of the agreement with the board placing additional restrictions on the subject license and from May 18 through July 22 the establishment allegedly failed to have an alcohol service person complete RAMP server/seller training within six months of being hired.
• Indian Hills Golf and Tennis Club, Paxinos, Northumberland County. The establishment allegedly sold to non-members May 2, 24 and 31 and June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.