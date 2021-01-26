WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC and West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission will be offering a drive-thru narcan distribution event from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at UPMC Williamsport, 700 High St., Williamsport.
Interested individuals should come to the tent located in front of UPMC Williamsport on High Street, accessed through the parking lot entrance off Green Street. The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.
To comply with CDC and public health guidelines for COVID-19, individuals are to stay in their cars and staff will deliver the kits. Individuals walking to the tent are asked to please wear a mask.
To learn more about services and resources available through West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, visit wbdrugandalcohol.org.
To learn more about Addiction Medicine services at UPMC, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org.
