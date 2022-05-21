MANSFIELD — Four local students are among those named to the dean's list for the spring semester at Mansfield University.
To be named to the list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students are among those named to the list:
• Lauren Watson of Watsontown, a student in the Bachelor of Science - Nutrition: Dietetics program
• Benjamin Chambers, of Mifflinburg, a student in the Bachelor of Arts - Political Science: Pre-Law program
• Isaac Ilgen, of Mifflinburg, a student in the Bachelor of Science - Biology: Medical Laboratory Sciences program
• Caiden Henley, of Milton, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Nursing program
