State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
State Police at Milton
Two-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash involving two teenagers, which occurred at 7:43 a.m. Jan. 5 along High Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2004 BMW 325 driven by a 17-year-old West Milton boy pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2015 Audi Q7 driven by a 17-year-old Milton boy. The driver of the BMW was issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs.
Vehicle vs. deer
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Danville man escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 5:21 a.m. Jan. 3 along Purple Heart Highway, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1996 Kenworth Northwest driven by Preston Koser struck a deer, lost control and struck an embankment. Koser was cited with restraint systems.
State Police at Montoursville
One-vehicle crash
HUGHESVILLE — Ellijah Gamon, 32, of Williamsport, sustained a possible injury in a crash which occurred at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18 along Race St., Hughesville.
Troopers said a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Gamon was fleeing from police when it lost control, went over a curb and struck shrubs, a stop sign and tree. The incident remains under investigation.
