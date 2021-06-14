State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a vehicle backed into another vehicle at a stop light.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 9:25 a.m. June 8 along Roosevelt Avenue, west of North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. A 2011 Ford F-750 driven by Jaime R. Hoy, 41, of Mill Hall, was stopped while waiting to turn left from the center lane when Hoy inadvertently placed the vehicle in reverse and backed into a 2011 Lincoln-Continental MKZ driven by Karen J. Goss, 62, of Middleburg, police reported.
All were belted and no injuries were noted. Hoy will be cited with moving stopped or parked vehicle.
1-vehicle crash
MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man was uninjured after being involved in a one-vehicle crash at 1:46 a.m. June 9 along Route 522, west of Pawling Station Road, Middlecreek Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Ethan Knepp, 21, fell asleep while driving a 2012 Ford Escape south on Route 522. The ford then went off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Knepp, who was belted, was not injured, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected injury following a one-vehicle crash at 8:06 p.m. June 12 along Stetler Avenue, north of Pine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Howard J. Reece was traveling north in a 2009 Cadillac DTS when the vehicle went out of control, off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree. Reece was belted.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
Hit and run
CENTER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following an alleged hit and run at 11:50 a.m. June 13 along Centerville Street, south of Penn Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a Dodge was traveling south when it attempted to pass a left-turning 2014 Ford Focus driven by Nathan G. Hicks, 29, of Mifflinburg, and sideswiped the Ford when it attempted to re-enter the southbound lane, then fled the scene.
No injuries were reported.
Vehicle vs. deer
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5:38 a.m. June 11 along Route 204, east of Erdley Church Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Brayden E. Herman, 18, of Selinsgrove, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Focus which struck the deer. Disabling damage was reported to the vehicle.
Vehicle damage
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A vehicle was damaged when a chair came off a trailer and hit the vehicle.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 7:03 p.m. June 12 along Route 522 at Paxton Street, Franklin Township, Snyder County. The chair came off a trailer towed by a 2017 Ford F-150 XLT driven by an unnamed driver. The chair struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
The driver of the Ford was issued a warning for securing loads in vehicles, police noted. No injuries were reported.
Harassment
CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Montandon woman has been charged after she allegedly punched a Lewisburg woman in the face.
The alleged incident occurred at 6 p.m. June 11 along Ferry Hill Road, Chapman Township, Snyder County. Karissa Page was arrested following the alleged incident with the Lewisburg woman.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Jersey Shore woman has been charged with harassment after allegedly calling a 39-year-old Selinsgrove woman 18 times, and leaving two voicemails within a 24-hour period.
Billie Fenstermacher was charged as the result of the alleged incidents which occurred between 11 p.m. June 10 and 5:39 p.m. June 11 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 62-year-old Winfield man reported his bank account and several credit cards were hacked and $1,000 stolen.
Troopers said the incident was reported at noon June 11 along Erdley Church Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County. The victim took steps to protect his account from further tampering after initially opening what he thought was a safe email.
Criminal mischief
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 2017 Ford Escape belonging to a 64-year-old Selinsgrove man was scratched between 9:30 a.m. June 11 and 8 a.m. June 12 in the parking lot area of 4067 Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
CENTER TOWNSHIP — An upset racecar driver allegedly damaged another vehicle in a fit of rage.
Troopers said Bryan Bowersox, 33, of Middleburg, was dissatisfied with the results of a race he was participating in and approached a 44-year-old Mifflintown man and vandalized a go kart, causing $450 in damages. Bowersox was asked to leave the raceway and was charged, police noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Unityville man was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle crash at 11:23 p.m. June 1 along Routes 42 and 118, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
A 2005 Mercury and 2018 Chevrolet Silverado were involved in the crash, troopers noted, and the suspect, who was not named, was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a 2006 Hyundai Sonata for an alleged equipment violation and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.
The stop occurred at 1:27 a.m. May 30 along Grier and Chester streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County. An unnamed 20-year-old Williamsport woman was arrested. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man sustained a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:39 p.m. May 8 along John Brady Drive, west of Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chrysler Sebring driven by Mary Eckard, 40, of Muncy, attempted to make a left-hand turn into the Keystone Bingo Supply parking lot when the side bumper of the Sebring struck the rear fender of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson driven by Michael Schneider, 66, of Muncy.
Eckard, who was belted, was not injured and charged with vehicle turning left. Schneider, who was also belted, sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers said.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 9:43 p.m. June 11 along Ritchey Street, west of Shiffler Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Savana E. Hauke, 22, of Williamsport, was traveling east in a 2009 Ford Fusion when she fell asleep and the vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway and hit a tree. Hauke was belted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic at 1:44 p.m. June 10 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 16-year-old Montoursville girl allegedly threw a chair which struck a 42-year-old Williamsport man. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Twenty-six cell phones have been reported stolen from AT&T, Williamsport.
The alleged thefts occurred between noon April 26 and 3:50 p.m. June 9 along Liberty Lane, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers are investigating the reported thefts.
Forgery
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged $20 counterfeit bill that was passed at Cole’s Hardware.
The bill was allegedly passed between 7:30 and 7:30 p.m. June 7 at 130 Muncy Creek Blvd., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 37-year-old Williamsport man allegedly caused nearly $1,000 in damage to property owned by the Lycoming County Housing Authority and an unidentified 34-year-old Williamsport woman.
Troopers said the items were damaged in an incident which occurred at 6 p.m. May 20 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Items listed as damaged and their values are: Kitchen cabinets, $603.61; interior walls, $78; window blinds, $72.47; window screens, $81; and general cleaning, $104.
