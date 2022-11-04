LEWISBURG — The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) — an educational outreach program of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) — will present its fall concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Coleen Renshaw serves as SVYC director and Verlaine Shaw serves as the piano accompanist.
The concert is titled “Sing, Sing, Sing” and each piece is about singing. Some of the songs that will be performed are: "How Can I Keep from Singing," "Sing" (from Sesame Street), "Sing a Rainbow," "Do-Re-Mi" and "Sing, Sing, Sing."
Soloists will include: Rowan White, Ellie Kisvarday, Nolan Jusko, Luke Vadakara, Katie Mebius and Sarah Criswell.
The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale has been in existence since 1993. This year, the SVYC received a grant from the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation to further the youth singing program.
The SVYC hosts youth singers from grades 3-12. Students represent a dozen towns in the Central Pennsylvania region, including Beavertown, Danville, Hughesville, Lewisburg, Middleburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Mt. Pleasant Mills, Muncy, Richfield, Watsontown, Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam.
To purchase tickets for the concert, visit SVCMusic.org, call 570-547-0455 or at the door.
