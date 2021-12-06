MIFFLINBURG — A selection guide for high school course offerings was rejected Thursday night by Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
During a lengthy discussion, Mifflinburg Area High School Principal Richard Strausburg took questions from directors and clarified certain points.
Among them, there were questions about courses apparently included so that student athletes intent on competing at NCAA colleges could fulfill certain academic requirements. Because some courses offered to Mifflinburg students were not recognized by the NCAA, others were added.
A question was asked in a letter to Strausburg whether offerings of Asian American literature and women’s literature were attempts to diversify.
“I think what it was (was) an opportunity was to see how another elective could be offered to those students to fill that requirement,” Strausburg replied. “The intent was not to specifically create diversification but to give another offering separately from what they would be learning in the standard (English language arts) offerings.”
Tom Eberhart, director and board vice president, asked if the addition of courses to the list would require hiring additional teaching staff. He was wary that there would be minimal attendance at classes with a narrow appeal.
There were also questions about courses which broached topics such as women’s studies and genocide. Director Dennis Keiser noted terms such as genocide could be interpreted several ways.
Similarly, Keiser requested a list of films included in a course about the American west. He observed portrayals of Native Americans varied in such films. Strausburg noted that short clips of films were sometimes presented to make a point rather than showing an entire feature.
Meantime, Superintendent Dan Lichtel noted it would take “a really significant outbreak” of COVID-19 to close school buildings and shift to remote learning.
Lichtel said the remote option was to be avoided if at all possible while he also anticipated an increase in positive cases at the holiday season.
Lichtel recalled the rate of positive COVID-19 cases a year ago among the staff and speculated that a staff shortage was more likely than other challenges.
As of Friday, nine COVID-10 cases were reported at the high school over a 14-day period, three were at the intermediate school and one was at Mifflinburg Elementary School.
