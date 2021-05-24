BEAVER SPRINGS — Motorists are advised that a portion of Snyder Avenue will be closed starting Tuesday, June 1, in Beaver Springs, Spring Township, Snyder County, for a bridge rehabilitation project.
Snyder Avenue will be closed between Markley Lane, Wagner Avenue and Spruce Street while the bridge rehabilitation work is performed. A detour using Spring Street, Route 522/Route 235 and Snyder Avenue will be in place for the duration of the project.
Work on the bridge will includes streambed paving of the channel underneath the bridge, abutment repairs, new superstructure beams with membrane protection, asphalt overlay wearing surface, and new structure mounted guide rail.
Work is expected to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.
