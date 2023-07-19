Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Matthew Ludy, 33, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs and fees for risking a catastrophe.
• Robert Gross, 51, of Shamokin, three to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs and fees for DUI.
• Vladimir Bueno Munoz, 32, of Cherry Hill, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus fees and costs for resisting arrest; one to 12 months in county jail, 12 days credit for time served, $100 fine plus fees and costs for fleeing and attempting to elude police.
• Danielle Olimpo, 34, of Locust Gap, 12 months probation, $100 fine and costs for intent to possess a counterfeit substance; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs and fees for use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Myles Munson, 23, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus fees for disorderly conduct; six months probation, $300 fine plus costs and fees for DUI.
• Samuel Campbell, 37, of Williamsport, $25 fine and costs for careless driving; six months probation, $300 fine plus costs and fees for DUI.
• Tyisha Curitomay, 30, of Sunbury, two months probation with restrictive conditions, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of a child; two years probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Darian Leister, 25, of McAlisterville, was reportedly charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted by troopers at 8:38 p.m. May 27 at Troxelville and Bucksey roads, Center Township, Snyder County.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Tynesha Ramsey, 31, of Trotwood, Ohio, was charged after allegedly leaving Ulta Beauty without paying for $1,792 worth of women’s fragrances, which she concealed in her purse.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. July 3 at 422 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Ramsey and another suspect in the case are suspected in similar thefts of fragrances from Ulta Beauty and similar stores, troopers stated.
Extortion
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident in which money was extorted from a 15-year-old boy who sent money after sending lewd pictures to someone.
The incident was reported at 8:01 p.m. June 28 along Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Vehicle fire
MONTGOMERY — No injuries were reported in a vehicle fire which occurred at 3:36 p.m. July 7 along Route 405, north of Blessing Drive, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Therese Camacho, 46, of Montgomery, caught on fire while traveling along the roadway. Camacho and two children who were riding in the vehicle escaped unharmed.
Vehicle theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Ashli Nau, 36, of Williamsport, reported the theft of a 2012 Kia.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 9:30 p.m. June 14 and 9:50 a.m. June 15 at 1576 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.