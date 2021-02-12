MILTON — The Milton Salvation Army is launching a program designed to help those at risk of losing their home or having their utilities shut down sustain their lives.
Joel Harris, the Salvation Army’s community coordinator, and his wife Valerie Harris, office manager, recently outlined the Resident Subsistence Program.
The program, according to a press release, is being offered in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to support hard-hit residents within the Borough of Milton. The project is being funded with a Northumberland County entitlement Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funds awarded to the borough. It is being administered by SEDA-COG.
“It’s for anyone that’s impacted by COVID in any capacity, decreased hours, loss of a job... if you’re in danger of losing your house or having utilities shut off,” Joel said, while explaining the funding.
Each eligible family may receive up to $5,000, paid directly to the mortgage holder, landlord or utility on their behalf.
Valerie explained that eligible families may receive funding over three consecutive months, but not exceeding $5,000.
“The hope is, by giving them the relief of the financial burden, they’ll be able to line up something else (to sustain their finances),” Joel said. “Ninety days of relief is pretty substantial.”
Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 22.
While Joel said the Salvation Army is not disclosing the total amount of federal funds received, he said the organization will provide funding to those who qualify until all available monies have been used.
Valerie said applications will be accepted in a manner to limit contact, in order to help mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We’re trying to do everything over the phone, to keep contact as limited as possible,” she explained.
Those applying must submit items including an identification for everyone in the household, a social security number, utility bill, and a letter announcing the potential shut-off of the utility or the loss of housing.
“After all of that is done over phone, over email, they have to come in (to the Salvation Army office) to sign the paperwork,” Valerie said.
She noted that the Salvation Army will make accommodations for those who don’t have access to email.
Valerie also stressed that all applications will be kept confidential.
“A lot of people (who may apply) are people who never asked for assistance before,” she said, adding they may be reluctant to apply out of embarrassment.
“There is no shame,” she said, noting the program is designed to help people who have found themselves in unfortunate situations due to circumstances beyond their control.
For the past year, Valerie said the Salvation Army has been assisting many local residents impacted by the pandemic.
“The immediate need was food,” she said. “As the months passed by, the needs increased... We’ve already been helping people with rent, utilities. In August or September, that started.”
For more information on applying for the Resident Subsistence Program, contact Valerie at 570-742-4231 or Valerie.Harris@use.SalvationArmy.org.
