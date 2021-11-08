Northumberland County Sentences
• Kevin Reinhard, 23, of Ashland, 3 days to 6 months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joseph Darcy, 30, of Coal Township, $100 fine plus costs for harassment.
• Joseph Wysochansky, 63, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation $100 fine plus costs for theft by unlawful taking.
Watsontown Police Department Theft
WATSONTOWN — Police are investigating the theft of tools from a vehicle.
The alleged incident was reported between 10 p.m. Nov. 6 and 8 a.m. Nov. 7 in the 10 block of East Third Street in the borough. Power tools and a socket set were removed from a parked vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-538-2773.
State Police At Milton DUI/possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg woman was arrested for allegedly being under the influence and in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Troopers said contact was made with a 2004 Nissan Titan at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 5 at which time Lori Kimball, 38, was arrested.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
HARTLETON — A Linden motorcyclist sustained a suspected minor injury when a vehicle struck his motorcycle, pinning his leg, police reported.
The crash was reported at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 6 along Main Street at Laurel Road, Hartleton, Union County. Gary W. Leech, 56, of Millmont, attempted a left turn onto Laurel Road in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle struck the front of a stopped 2017 Indian Chief Dark Horse driven by Alexander W. Bibber, 34, of Linden. Bibber was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a leg injury, police noted.
Leech will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
DERRY TOWNSHIP — An Old Forge man escaped injury when his 2013 Dodge Ram 2500 left the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The crash was reported at 7:46 a.m. Nov. 5 along Continental Boulevard, south of Hillside Drive, Derry Township, Montour County. Troopers said Troy J. Harris, 23, was traveling north when the truck went into the southbound lane, left the roadway via the west berm and continued north until it hit the pole. Harris was not belted and was not injured. He will be cited with reckless driving, police added.
Hit and run
TURBOTIVLLE — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run which was reported at 6:43 p.m. Nov. 6 at Great Valu, 4680 Route 54, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
An unknown vehicle was backing from a parking stall when it struck the front bumper of a parked 2013 Dodge Ram 1500, then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle may be a red Hyundai Elantra, police noted. Damage to the driver-side rear corner is possible.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a commercial vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 7:14 a.m. Nov. 7 along I-80 westbound at mile marker 220, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Michel Cardenas Rodriguez, 49, of Cliffside Park N.J., was traveling west in the right lane when his 2015 Volvo D13 struck a deer in the roadway, police reported. Cardenas Rodriguez was belted and was not injured.
Theft from a building
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A pair of Yorkshire terrier puppies valued at $2,500 and $1,800 were allegedly taken from a Lewis Township, Northumberland County, residence.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 8:47 p.m. Nov. 5 along Old State Road. The female and male puppies belonged to Jerry Hoover, 28, of Turbotville.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman allegedly stole $39.90 in merchandise from Walmart.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:18 p.m. Oct. 30 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County. Kayla Gastley, 28, was arrested and charged, police noted. She allegedly stole Wrangler pants valued at $14.94, Hacci top valued at $9.98, NB long-sleeved T-shirt valued at $7.98 and a NB top valued at $7.
Drug possession
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lewisburg girl was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
The alleged incident was reported at 3:51 p.m. Nov. 7 along Beaver Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic complaint, 1:19 a.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 9:25 a.m., St. Anthony and North Fourth streets; hit and run, 9:44 a.m., Market and South Front streets; traffic arrest, 10:58 a.m., Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 11:14 a.m., Westbranch Highway; be on the lookout, 11:19 a.m., State Police at Selinsgrove; parking complaint, 12:16 p.m., North Third Street; suspicious circumstance, 12:23 p.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 12:49 p.m., North Third Street; traffic stop, 2:09 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Beagle Club Road; traffic warning, 2:24 p.m., Route 15 and Furnace Road; wanted person, 3:43 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire/EMS, 4:58 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire/EMS, 5:16 p.m., South Fourth Street; assist police agency, North Fourth Street, Mifflinburg; suspicious person, 7:11 p.m., North Third Street; be on the lookout, 9:11 a.m., State Police at Milton; be on the lookout, 9:57 a.m., State Police at Milton; assist police agency, 10:27 a.m., Newman Road, Kelly Township.
• Saturday: Assist other agency, 1:55 a.m., South Campus Drive; motorist assist, 2:39 a.m., North Derr Drive; found property, 3:18 a.m., South Sixth Street; PFA, 5:43 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 8:16 a.m., South Water and St. Louis streets; police information, 8:55 a.m., JPM Road, East Buffalo Township; found property, 10:01 a.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 2:26 p.m., East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; neighbor dispute, 2:44 p.m., Market Street; domestic-4:58 p.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 5:02 p.m.; dispute, 5:13 p.m, Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; overdose, 11 p.m., Brown Street; suspicious circumstance, 11:47 p.m., South Sixth Street.
• Friday: Damaged property, 2:38 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 9:36 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 9:55 a.m., Villa Vista, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 10:45 a.m., police headquarters; fraud, 12:22 p.m., police headquarters; house check, 1:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 1:18 p.m., Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 2:05 p.m. St. Catherine Street; disorderly conduct, 4:33 p.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 6:39 p.m., Mifflin County Regional Police; phone call request, 6:51 p.m., police headquarters; assist public, 9:19 p.m., North Derr Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.