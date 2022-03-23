State Police At Montoursville One-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Williamsport man escaped injury after swerving a 2022 Subaru Accent he was driving, in order to avoid striking a deer.
After swerving, troopers said the vehicle driven by Robert Snook struck a culvert. The crash occurred at 12:54 p.m. March 16 along Route 864, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Endangering welfare of children
PINE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 23-year-old Waterville man has been charged after allegedly firing multiple rounds from a semi-automatic handgun while driving down the road.
Troopers listed the victim in the incident as being a 17-year-old Liberty boy. The incident occurred at 1:36 p.m. March 19 along Little Pine Creek Road, Pine Township, Lycoming County.
Public drunkenness
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Bradley Fisher, 32, of Williamsport was charged after troopers said he was found passed out at 2:44 a.m. March 20 in the Red Lobster parking lot off of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said they were called to the area after receiving reports of a lost dog.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 39-year-old Williamsport woman was charged in a harassment incident involving a 16-year-old Williamsport boy.
The incident occurred at 7:33 p.m. March 20 along Tinsman Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harrassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 44-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged in a harassment incident involving a 40-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 7:30 p.m. March 20 along Waldman Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 40-year-old Williamsport woman was charged with harassment following an incident involving a 42-year-old Linden man and a 35-year-old Williamsport woman.
The incident occurred at 5:19 p.m. March 19 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
PFA violation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 28-year-old Hughesville man has been charged with a PFA violation as the result of an incident which occurred at noon March 4 along Interstate 180, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 25-year-old Williamsport woman was the victim, troopers said.
