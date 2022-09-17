Marriage licenses
• Kiersten Lindstrom, 26, of Shamokin and Zachary Allan, 31, of Shamokin.
• Richard Merena, 53, of Kulpmont, and Meka Sanchez, 47, of Kulpmont.
• Kaitlynn Gordy, 23, of Shamokin Dam, and Richard Shambach Jr., 25, of Shamokin Dam.
• Michelle Miller, 32, of Sunbury, and Gene Weirick, 31, of Sunbury.
• Stephanie Kiefaber, 32, of Zerbe Township, and Braxton Lagerman, 35, of Zerbe Township.
• Tina Pursel, 47, of Coal Township, and Robert Taylor, 45, of Coal Township.
• Adam Stauffer, 21, of Liverpool, and Johanna Martin, 22, of Port Trevorton.
• Andrew Long, 41, of Zerbe Township, and Kayla Cockeril, 37, of Zerbe Township.
• Travis Horst, 21, of Port Trevorton, and Lucinda Weaver, 21, of Mount Pleasant Mills.
• Dawn Verbitsky, 57, of Northumberland, and Dwayne Smith, 56, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Christine Kanelakis to James M. Carroll and Joanna R. Carroll, property in Milton, $160,000.
• Robert E. Kear estate and William F. Kear executor to Christine Lee Kear, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Central Builders Supply Company and Central Builders Supply Inc. to DRIVE, property in Point Township, $1.
• Luciana Gracient LLC to Tracy L. Mosley, property in Milton, $1.
• Landpro Equipment LLC to DWG Properties LLC, properyt in Delaware Township, $245,000.
• Randall J. McNear and Dona J. McNear to Edward Allen Witkowski Jr. and Yana Witkowski, property in Lewis Township $195,000.
• Ricky G. Derck and Julie Derck to Michaela A. Derck, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Braiden G. Reich and Kelly L. Reich to Nathan J. Oropeza and Timothy J. Oropeza, property in Sunbury, $127,000.
• Erik K. Taylor and Michelle M. Bressi to Madison L. Newbury, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
• JMAC Realty LLC to Home Concept LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Sharon A. Stamm estate and Keven L. Stamm executor to 3526 Carey LLC, property in Shamokin, $20,000.
• Diane M. Costa and Louis E. Costate estate to R&R Bowers Inc., property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Charles E. Schlegel III and Tina L. Schlegel to Charles E. Schlegel III and Tina L. Schlegel Revocable Inter Vivos Trust and Charles E. Schlegel III trustee, property in Upper Augusta Township, 41.
• Rodd Graydon to Cirilo Zeferino Cabita and Vincenta Linares, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
• Shriley M. Marks to Marilyn K. Miniier, property in Point Township, $175,000.
• Ricky Dereck, Julie Derck, Michael Derck and Abigail Derck to Michael A. Derck and April A. Kashner, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• 2009 Fred Randell Phillips and Steven Phillips Deed of Trust to Fred Randell Phillips trustee to Michael Shingara III and Angela Shingara, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $150,000.
• William J. Romanoskie to Stefanie Fisher, property in Coal Township, $89,000.
• M&S Holdings LLC to Heartly LLC, properties in Mount Carmel and Mount Carmel Township, $95,000.
• William D. Lenker agent and Kerry L Lenker by agent to Mark H. Lenker and Sara E. Lenker, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• John A. Brown and Renee G. Brown to Tyler Hunsinger, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kimberly A. Bowman and Roberta J. Weinreich estate to Michelle Marquardt, property in Kulpmont, $65,000.
• Nolan Brothers Realty Company, Robert T. Nolan and James Michael Nolan to Joseph M. Petrovich and Heather M. Billman, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Jathan Allen Lamar Stover and Kaitlin M. Stover to John W. Shirmer, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Pig Ventures and Pig Ventures Inc. to Troy L. Laudenslager and Nikki M. Laudenslager, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Margaret Valeiko and Thomas Valeiko to George L. Grogan, property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Robert Dallazia and Mara C. Dallazia to Dianna L. Higgenbotham, property in Mount Carmel Township, $4,000.
• John Eisenhauer estate and Carol Dressler administratrix to Austin Huntington, property in Shamokin, $25,000.
• Susan J. Lazarski to Eric Lee Haupt and Lindsay S. Haupt, property in Ralpho Township, $335,000.
• Barbara A. Shingara to Mark J. Kilmer and Jodi L. Kilmer, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Edward J. Zilinski and Julie R. Zilinski to Phillip G. Kyle, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jan Nye, Denise Ann Nye and Denise Dreibelbies to Denise Dreibelbies, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Harry Whalen Wehry Jr. to Green Acres Whitetails LLC, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $420,000.
• Robert R. Breon to William A. Tasker and Kristin Tasker, property in Northumberland, $2,000.
• Patricia A. Worhacz and Timothy A. Worhacz to Best Cleaners of Carpet Upholstery Tile and More LLC, property in Coal Township, $7,500.
• Robert F. Obrick to Karen K. Donahue, property in East Cameron Township, $1.
• Jathan Allen Lamar Stover and Kaitlin marie Stover to RE Established Realty LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Kisha Marie Bonnell and Michael John Dodge to Mercy E. Gross, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Richard Zimmerman and Jenniemay Zimmerman to Daniel Burd and Lennadine Burd, property in Coal Township, $800.
• Antonio M. Clausi to Vinny Clausi, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Bradley A. Fisher Sr. and Sonia M. Fisher to Shaun P. Herman, property in Shamokin Township, $250,000.
• Elva M. Gresavage to Kenneth E. Wert and Jessica B. Wert, property in Jordan Township, $331,000.
• Keri A. Rearick to Braiden G. Reich and Kelly L. Reich, property in Upper Augusta Township, $145,000.
• William A. Vasquez and Yenni Vasquez to Fior D. Carty Paul and Johnson Paul, property in Shamokin, $2,400.
• Richard B. Stelle to Bradley A. Fisher and Sonia M. Fisher, property in Shamokin Township, $420,000.
• Ceca 3000 LP to Kava & Keya LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $700,000.
• Michael C. Hart by agent and Mary T. Hart agent and individually to Jonas Z. king, property in Washington Township, $1.
SCC Investments LLC to Jacob R. Brady and Christine L. Mattiuz, property in Point Township, $1.
• Impact Management LLC to Tyler William James Dunn and Brianna Adams, property in Riverside, $235,900.
• Arthur F. Bowen Living Trust, Arthur F. Bowen trustee and Karen B. Bowen trustee to Gavin T. Faust, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
• Thomas E. Beiter and Letitia R. Beiter to Diehlestate LLC, property in Riverside, $232,800.
• Melissa M. Quiles and Andrew J. Quiles Jr. to Nicholas O. Wertz and Alexa H.M. Picarella, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
• Janet Kopinski individually, Kenneth R. Kopinski, Richard A. Belski, Sherryl A. Belski, Louise Ann Bielski by agent and Janet M. Kopinski to Property Pairing Investments Limited Liability Company, property in Coal Township, $66,000.
• Richard C. Bingaman Jr. and Robin K. Bingman to Alec M. Reed, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Michael P. Demborsy to Bammm Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $11,000.
• Terry L. Roden and Naomi C. Roden to Janice Giampa and Thomas Lockhart, property in Sunbury, $250,000.
• Daniel T. Bucher and Tiffany M. Frits to Shirley Ann Derr, property in Mount Carmel, $53,000.
• Kenneth W. and Mary M. Beaver Protection Trust and Michael K. Beaver trustee to Elizabeth Anne Scholl and Tyler Scott Kerstetter, property in Sunbury, $1.
